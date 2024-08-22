Driving The Line Launches New Podcast, “DTL: The Podcast,” with Pantheon Podcasts

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 20, 2024) – Driving The Line, sports media brand co-founded by former ESPN and WWE Broadcaster Jonathan “The Coach” Coachman and Network Broadcaster / Analyst Allan Bell, earlier this year, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new podcast, DTL: The Podcast, in partnership with Pantheon Podcasts. This flagship addition to Pantheon’s sports vertical promises to be a game-changer for sports fans and betting enthusiasts globally.

DTL: The Podcast

DTL: The Podcast is also led by an absolute beast in the sports betting space. Allan Bell has spent well over a decade at the network level starting several different high level brands which continue to grow to this day. Bell has been a driving force behind the evolution of the Driving The Line brand which launched in early 2024. With his quick wit and humor listeners around the world will have another avenue to enjoy Bell on the airways.

Host The Coach is joined by Bell and analyst Charles Meshell, Daniel Greer, John “Supi” Supowitz, Jonathan Zaslow, Raphael Esparza, and 5-Star Chef Chris Bassett is positioned as a one-stop shop for sports talk and betting insights. Each week, The Coach, alongside his roster of expert analysts will delve into the most compelling sports stories and offer unmatched betting analysis.

What Sets DTL: The Podcast Apart?

Expert Analysis: Expect top-notch commentary and predictions on all the major sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, from a team of seasoned analysts.

Betting Insights: Gain access to valuable strategies, odds analysis, and expert picks, designed to help both novice and experienced bettors make informed decisions.

Engaging Discussions: Lively conversations, unique perspectives, and the dynamic personalities of The Coach and his crew keep the dialogue interesting and engaging.

Hot Takes and Debates: DTL doesn’t shy away from the big issues. The podcast promises intense debates on the most controversial sports topics of the day.

Educate and Entertain: Sports analysis interwoven with humor and entertaining segments ensures that sports talk remains enjoyable and light-hearted.

“Sports and betting have always been about more than just the numbers; it’s about the stories, the excitement, and the community. With ‘DTL: The Podcast,’ we’re bringing all of that into focus, offering listeners a unique blend of expert analysis, betting strategies, and engaging entertainment. We’re proud to partner with Pantheon Podcasts to bring this vision to life,” said The Coach.

Availability

DTL: The Podcast episodes will be available globally across all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more, making it easily accessible for listeners everywhere. You can find all Podcast links as well as all Show links Here.

Don’t miss out on the action. Tune in everyday to catch the latest episodes of DTL: The Podcast and take your love of sports and betting to the next level.

About Driving The Line

Welcome to Driving The Line, the sports betting community built with one thing in mind, all of us in it together! We’re live every weekday at 10am ET with the best betting show in the game and invite YOU to come be a part of it all. But there’s so much more than just that. Pull up a chair, you’ll always have a seat at the table here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220504