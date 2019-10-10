Electude, the leader in automotive and truck e- learning, announces the release of Heavy Vehicle Classroom!

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electude North America is pleased to announce the release of Heavy Vehicle Classroom, its expanded solution for heavy vehicle technology education. Electude is recognized as a global leader in e-learning for automotive technology. Electude has been developing new heavy vehicle learning materials for the last several years, culminating in the release of Heavy Vehicle Classroom.

Topical coverage is comprehensive including fundamentals, diesel engines, transmissions and drive systems, brake systems, steering suspension and trailers, electricity and electronics, air conditioning and accessories, preventative maintenance and hydraulics. Key topics – such as diesel after treatment, hydraulics and electronics – are up-to-date and covered in detail.

Heavy Vehicle Classroom adds numerous teaching and support features. Amongst these:

2,400 lesson modules

ASE test prep questions

351 lab task sheets, both digital and printable pdf

How-to modules that use video to demonstrate diagnostic, repair and maintenance procedures

e-book

Virtual labs

Pre-built Kahoot! modules

Lesson plans

Analytics dashboard

Darrell Christopher, Regional Director, North America, said, “Our product development team has worked hard to make Heavy Vehicle Classroom a premier product for teachers and students. We are proud of the high level of student engagement Electude delivers through its assessment based, highly interactive and visually superior heavy vehicle content. We’re excited to bring our customers this important new product.”

About Electude: Electude has been a global innovation leader in automotive technology education for over 30 years. Electude is in use today globally by over 900,000 students and over 50,000 instructors in 70 nations, translated into 35 languages. Using an integrative, highly interactive gamified learning method, Electude has revolutionized the automotive education industry by empowering vocational students to learn effectively and give instructors custom time-saving tools. Electude North America provides a localized version of Electude to customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Visit www.electude.com for more information.

To contact Electude: sales@electude.com or darrell.chrisopher@electude.com