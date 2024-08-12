HEALWELL AI to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 12, 2024

HEALWELL AI to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 5:30 pm EST (2:30 pm PST).

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2024) – HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (“HEALWELL” or the “Company“), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, on Monday, August 12, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 5:30 pm EST (2:30 pm PST). The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

For attendees who wish to join by webcast , the event can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ejqqmqy4

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa66ea4dcfe1b4dd981a3ee71ae03ad54

Instructions for joining by phone:

Click on the call link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Select a method for joining the call; Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI

About HEALWELL

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary AI technology and competencies which includes data science, electronic health records and clinical research offerings, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219151