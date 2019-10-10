Hire Odesa, a Platform Linking US Businesses with Ukraine’s Elite Tech Talent, Announces Launch

Lighthouse Point, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2024) – Addressing the critical demand for specialized tech skills in US, Hire Odesa, a recruitment platform that connects US businesses with the top-tier tech talent from Ukraine, announces its launch under Florida entrepreneur Val Narodetsky’s leadership. Hire Odesa specializes in helping companies hire full-stack developers, UX/UI designers, IT specialists, AI engineers, and other remote tech teams efficiently and effectively.

Hire Odesa, a recruiting platform for remote tech teams

Hire Odesa: A Gateway to Resilient and Determined Tech Talent

Despite the ongoing conflict, the tech industry in Ukraine has shown remarkable resilience. According to an article published by Sequoia Atlas, approximately 85% of Ukrainian

developers have continued to work full-time, whether from within Ukraine or relocated abroad. This demonstrates not only the dedication and determination of these professionals, but also the robustness and longevity of the Ukrainian tech workforce. Hire Odesa leverages this resilient talent pool to offer US companies access to a stable and dependable source of top-tier tech expertise.

Hire Odesa leverages a deep network and rigorous vetting processes to ensure that only the most qualified candidates are matched with US companies. This service comes at a time when the demand for specialized tech skills is at an all-time high, and the supply in local markets is struggling to keep up.

Strategic Talent Acquisition for Competitive Edge

“Hire Odesa empowers US businesses to gain a competitive edge by providing access to a network of highly skilled professionals who are known not just for their technical abilities, but also for their resilience and innovative thinking,” says Val Narodetsky. “Our platform ensures that companies can quickly and efficiently hire remote tech teams, which are more crucial than ever in today’s digital marketplace.”

Key Features of Hire Odesa:

Access to Elite Talent: Hire Odesa connects US businesses with the top 1% of tech talent from Ukraine, including full-stack, web, and mobile app developers, IT specialists, AI engineers, UX/UI designers, network administrators, and data scientists. These professionals are renowned for their strong technical skills and innovative approach.

Streamlined Recruitment Process: The platform simplifies the hiring process, making it faster and more efficient for US companies to find and integrate high-caliber tech professionals.

Flexible Hiring Options: Companies can hire talent for full-time positions directly or on a per-project basis via staff augmentation, providing flexibility to meet varying project demands and business cycles.

Cost-Effective Solutions: Hire Odesa provides opportunities to hire top-tier talent for up to 70% less than traditional recruitment costs, offering significant savings without compromising quality.

90-Day Replacement Guarantee: Hire Odesa stands behind the quality of its placements with a 90-day replacement guarantee, ensuring client satisfaction and risk mitigation.

Human-Vetted Candidates: Each candidate is thoroughly vetted by human recruiters to ensure a match not only in skills but also in company culture and project needs, enhancing the reliability of hires.

White Label Reseller Program: Hire Odesa offers a white label reseller program that allows agencies to offer specialized tech services to their clients with no ramp-up or training period, enabling rapid service expansion and revenue growth.

Resilient Workforce: Leveraging a workforce that has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination, Hire Odesa ensures businesses have access to professionals who are adaptable and reliable.

Enhancing US Tech Capabilities with Global Talent

As businesses increasingly depend on sophisticated digital platforms and user experience design, Hire Odesa provides an essential service by connecting them with skilled developers and administrators ready to address complex challenges. This international collaboration not only supports US businesses, but also fosters a globalized approach to technological development and innovation.

About the Founder

Val Narodetsky, originally from Odesa, Ukraine, immigrated to the US in 1998 at the age of 12 and now resides in South Florida. As the founder of Hire Odesa, a pioneering recruitment platform, he connects US businesses with Ukraine’s top tech talent. With his extensive experience in the tech and e-commerce industries, Val identified a crucial gap in accessing skilled technical talent globally. His vision for Hire Odesa is to make it an essential tool for US companies looking to enhance their digital capabilities. Committed to ethical practices, Val actively supports the professional development of tech professionals in Ukraine, offering stability amid regional challenges. He aims to establish Hire Odesa platform as a key player in the global tech recruitment space, frequently contributing to industry discussions and shaping employment trends.

For more details about Hire Odesa and how it can transform your company’s tech recruitment strategy, visit https://hireodesa.com

About Hire Odesa

Hire Odesa is an innovative recruiting platform that connects US businesses with a highly skilled pool of exceptional tech talent in Ukraine. By offering top-tier talent at a fraction of the cost of equivalent US-based workforce, Odesa ensures significant savings without compromising quality.

