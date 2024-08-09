Huatai Securities Backs Collection of Potential OECM Cases in China

HONG KONG, Aug 9, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – On August 7, 2024, the Huatai Foundation, China Environmental Protection Foundation, and Shan Shui Conservation Center jointly announced a call for submissions for the “Potential OECM Cases in China”, funded by Huatai Securities. The results will be unveiled at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP16) in Colombia this October. The collation of potential OECM cases underscores China’s role as the chair of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) and showcases the collective commitment from all sectors of society towards integrating biodiversity conservation into mainstream practices. The project delves into diverse approaches fostering harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

As the world grapples with the dual challenges of global biodiversity loss and climate change, the international community is intensifying its focus on habitat protection, with area-based conservation measures becoming a priority. The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, promoted by the Chinese government as the COP15 Presidency, aims to conserve at least 30% of terrestrial, inland water, coastal, and marine areas by 2030 (the “30×30 Target”). According to the Protected Planet Report 2020, a mere 16.64% of the world’s terrestrial and inland water and 7.74% of the world’s coastal and marine areas are protected, and the distribution of these protected zones does not always align with the spatial patterns of biodiversity and ecosystem services. Achieving the “30×30 Target” requires broad engagement from all sectors of society.

The principles of “harmony between humans and nature” and “following the way of nature”, which are deeply rooted in Chinese traditional culture, have established a robust cultural foundation for the contemporary concept of a harmonious relationship between humans and the environment. In China, government departments have already set ecological conservation redlines and implemented the “China National Biodiversity Conservation Strategy and Action Plan”, with related work progressing systematically and effectively. However, achieving the “30×30 Target” solely through officially designated protected areas still leaves gaps. In recent years, Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs) have gained widespread recognition as an innovative conservation tool that can significantly increase protected land and marine areas to meet the “30×30 Target”. There is a growing need to encourage, mobilize, and recognize non-state actors, including businesses, institutions, and social organizations. These entities can actively explore various effective conservation measures in urban and rural areas such as urban green spaces, industrial sites, farmlands, and fisheries, while simultaneously achieving multi-values, including social, economic,cultural etc. This approach is not only crucial for mainstreaming biodiversity conservation but also a key component of the Chinese government’s active promotion and pioneering efforts in global biodiversity governanceã€‚

Since the launch of the “One Yangtze River” ecological environmental protection project in 2018, Huatai Securities has been collaborating closely with professional organizations such as the China Environmental Protection Foundation and Shan Shui Conservation Center. The Company has continuously increased its investment in biodiversity conservation, utilizing ESG as a conduit to stimulate dialogue and foster collaboration between ecological conservation and capital markets. Through citizen science initiatives, the Company has promoted wider public participation and furthered the integration of biodiversity conservation into mainstream consciousness. With support from the Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Huatai Foundation, in partnership with the China Environmental Protection Foundation and Shan Shui Conservation Center, has launched a campaign to collect “Potential OECM Cases in China”. This initiative aims to gather potential OECM cases from various sectors of society, identify, summarize, and disseminate best practices and experiences in OECMs. These efforts will provide a foundation of case studies and references for the subsequent development of OECM standards and refinement of guidelines, facilitating the implementation of OECMs in China.

