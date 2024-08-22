Instreamatic Ranks No. 230 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With three-year revenue growth topping 1700%, the pioneer in AI-fueled video and audio ad personalization and optimization technology ranks among America’s fastest-growing private companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Instreamatic , whose advanced voice and audio marketing solutions empower brands to better engage with consumers, today announced that Inc. has named the company to the 2024 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Instreamatic’s growth has been accelerated by the company’s effective, efficient, and responsible AI-fueled solutions. Marketers and agencies across industries leverage Instreamatic’s technology to quickly generate, personalize, optimize, and scale attention-grabbing video and audio campaigns. Using Instreamatic’s technology to dynamically contextual campaigns has enabled brands to realize significant gains in brand favorability, awareness, and purchase intent .

“Instreamatic’s rapid growth is a product of just how effective our tools are at providing brands and agencies with a clear ROI advantage in their ad budgets,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic. “Engaging audiences with fleeting attention and ad fatigue is trickier than ever right now, but Instreamatic has broken through as a unique and proven solution for doing just that. We’re proud to have our continued success recognized with inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000.”

Instreamatic’s AI core technology can take a single recorded video, CTV, or audio ad and prepare unlimited versions at scale—each contextualized to deliver a custom and optimized experience for each ad viewer. The solution allows users to instantly create new ads from existing video assets, enabling rapid experimentation with different visuals and tones, along with hyper-targeted personalization for specific audiences. With Instreamatic, brands and agencies can shift from hours in the recording booth to producing hundreds of creative variations in just minutes, quickly transforming their ROI equations. Audiences may hear the name of their own specific city, the closest store where they can buy an advertised product, hyper-localized offers, and other specific-to-them details such as the time of day, current weather and more—capturing their attention by addressing their relevant context.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

About Instreamatic

Instreamatic delivers video, CTV, and audio advertising and marketing solutions that quickly deliver brands a competitive advantage. Instreamatic’s advanced and customizable solutions are built to cut through the noise of traditional campaigns and deliver truly differentiated and memorable brand-consumer experiences. Trusted by brands such as NetSuite, Mercedes, IKEA, and HP, Instreamatic’s technology is built to engage audiences with next-level voice and audio campaigns. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

