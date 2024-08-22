KaJ Labs Burns $1 Million USD Worth of Colle AI (COLLE) Tokens

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – August 20, 2024) – KaJ Labs has executed a strategic burn of $1 million USD worth of COLLE tokens. This significant move reduces the overall token supply and strengthens the value of the Colle ecosystem. The burn was carried out across both the BNB Chain and Ethereum networks, demonstrating KaJ Labs’ commitment to ensuring long-term stability and market confidence in Colle AI.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/220535_10_5_550.jpg

Empowering digital art with AI-driven NFT creation and seamless blockchain integration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/220535_10_5.jpg

The transaction on the BNB Chain can be verified here, and the Ethereum transaction here.

This burn is part of a broader strategy by KaJ Labs to optimize the Colle AI platform and provide increased value to its community. By reducing the token supply, KaJ Labs aims to enhance the scarcity and value of the remaining COLLE tokens, fostering long-term growth and confidence among investors.

The burn is also aligned with KaJ Labs’ ongoing efforts to support the development and success of Colle AI. As Colle AI continues to expand its offerings and partnerships, this token burn serves as a key step in ensuring the platform’s sustained growth and stability.

About Colle AI

Colle AI is a multichain AI-driven NFT platform designed to simplify the creation, minting, and trading of digital art. By leveraging advanced AI technology, Colle AI democratizes access to NFTs, making it easier for users without technical expertise to create and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. Committed to innovation, KaJ Labs develops products that solve global challenges through decentralized solutions, driving the future of technology.

Media Contact:
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

