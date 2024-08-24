Kyrgyzstan Education Ministry Partners Singapore’s Marshall Cavendish Education with Plans to Adopt Singapore Maths and Science Education Titles in the Country

ISSYK KUL, Kyrgyzstan, Aug 24, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic has partnered with Singapore’s Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) to introduce key training programmes and education resources to its schools throughout the country. The partnership seeks to instill key skillsets and content knowledge to strengthen teachers and students’ abilities for the 21 st century.

Kyrgyzstan is set to implement significant shifts in the hopes of increasing the educational quality and to increase the number of children that attend schools. The new titles by MCE will become available to over 2000 public schools and over 1.4 million students in the country. [1]

Marshall Cavendish Education’s English, Mathematics and Science series from kindergarten to grades 1 till 11 will soon be available in the local languages in Kyrgyzstan with its recent partnership with Okuu Kitebi Publishing House. Alongside the new syllabus and resources, MCE is set to conduct training and mentoring programmes that aim to support the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) competencies of teachers and students in subjects such as Mathematics and Science. Veteran educators from Singapore will present modules to help local educators and master trainers understand key concepts such as problem-solving skills and scientific inquiry, ultimately working towards inculcating a nationwide movement to achieve an improved and sustained academic performance regionally and internationally. The partnership will also include the introduction of artificial intelligence platform Cerebry, an engine and digital platform for teachers to integrate technology within their classrooms and enhance the learning experiences of the students. Unique questions and solutions are generated on demand, for each individual student.

The launch of the partnership hosted at Issyk Kul, one of the deepest lakes in the world, saw more than 200 attendees who are key stakeholders in Kyrgyzstan’s education ministry. It was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyz Republic, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, UNICEF Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic, Samman J. Thapa and CEO, Times Publishing Limited Siew Peng Yim.

“In this partnership, our key goal is to provide a strong and consistent support and motivation to our educators in Kyrgyzstan. Singapore had faced tremendous challenges in its journey to achieve success in creating a world class education ecosystem. Marshall Cavendish Education will use the lessons we had learnt from the Singapore education transformation journey to provide the necessary resources and we will also tailor-made our solutions for Kyrgyzstan to help your students to achieve academic success and more importantly to build their confidence and to enjoy learning once more,” shared Mr. Siew Peng Yim, CEO, Times Publishing Limited.

“The books published by Marshall Cavendish Education, which over its 60-year history have established collaborations with more than 90 countries and have been translated into 17 languages, are now available to us. We believe that the books they have published contributed to the journey Singapore has had with its education. After selecting, analyzing, and studying samples from many countries, we have decided to partner with MCE. We are ready to collaborate and aim for the partnership to bring Singapore educators to share their expertise on the education system” said Ms Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyz Republic.

About Marshall Cavendish Education

Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) is a global education solutions provider dedicated to nurturing the joy of learning and preparing students for the future. We believe the best way to do so is by simplifying learning and listening to the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents. MCE makes world-class educational content more accessible through a seamless experience that integrates both print and digital resources. We provide holistic and end-to-end solutions customised to the school’s requirements, with professional development to help educators implement the curriculum. We’ve worked with ministries, policymakers, educators, and parents in over 90 countries, designing education solutions in 14 languages for Pre-K to 12. MCE is the only Asia-based publisher that is an endorsement partner of Cambridge International Education.

www.mceducation.com

For Media Enquiries:

Shahidah HamsahName:

shahidahhamsah@mceducation.com

[1] https://www.unicef.org/kyrgyzstan/media/8021/file/Education%20Joint%20Sector%20Review.pdf

SOURCE: Marshall Cavendish Education Pte Ltd

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com