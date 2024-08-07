LAC Spotlights Brain Health Amid Growing Stress Concerns in Singapore, Features Brain-Boosting Supplements to Combat Damage From Stressors

SINGAPORE, Aug 8, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – In light of Singapore’s ongoing ‘stress epidemic’ and in conjunction with World Brain Day on 22 July, LAC (pronounced L-A-C), Asia’s largest specialty retailer in nutritional supplements, aims to spotlight the importance of brain health by offering comprehensive and convenient solutions such as LAC BrainSpeed® PS, which is formulated with brain-nourishing ingredients to maximise brain performance, as well as LAC Neuro Protect™, renowned for its Hokkaido scallop-derived Plasmalogen that promote optimal brain function to address the growing need for cognitive support.

In our fast-paced society, stress has inevitably become a part of our daily lives. In fact, Singaporeans are more stressed than the global average, with stress levels steadily rising since 2021. In 2023, nine out of ten respondents surveyed reported feeling stressed, indicating the immense pressure individuals face amidst an increasingly demanding work environment, financial pressures, and the rapid rising cost of living.

High levels of stress have been shown to negatively impact brain health and cognitive function with chronic stress being shown to cause inflammation, which over time, can result in damage to brain cells and contribute to age-related cognitive decline, accelerating brain ageing and increasing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Stress has also been shown to significantly affect an individual’s mental well-being, contributing to poor mental health. Nearly half of Singaporeans reported ending their workdays feeling mentally and physically exhausted due to workplace stressors, with many experiencing conditions such as anxiety, isolation, and depression.

Given the strong correlation between stress and brain health, it is vital to adopt measures that manage stress and counter its physiological effects. While healthy habits like pursuing hobbies, maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adopting relaxation methods such as yoga and meditation can help to enhance overall well-being and manage overall stress levels, many may find it challenging to implement these habits into their daily routines consistently due to time constraints living in a hectic society.

Physical and mental activities aside, nutrients and supplements play an important role in brain health. Registered dietitian Lindsay Delk, shared on Forbes that the diet and eating habits of an individual can affect their brain and mental health.

For example, nutrients like Phosphatidylserine is a vital fatty substance that helps to protect brain and nerve cells, thereby supporting cognitive function and memory. However, its levels naturally decrease as we age. While readily available in certain food sources like soybeans and egg yolks, the brain requires more than this ingredient to keep the brain functioning optimally.

LAC BrainSpeed® PS, LAC’s advanced brain formula, formulated with a high concentration of Phosphatidylserine along with Ginkgo leaf extract, DHA, and Acetyl L-Carnitine works collectively to boost cognitive functions such as memory, focus, and concentration, while also helping to relieve stress and promote overall mood balance. By reducing stress-related damage to brain cells, LAC BrainSpeed® PS supports daily cognitive performance and long-term brain health.

LAC Neuro Protect™ contains Plasmologens sourced from premium Hokkaido scallops, which are essential for maintaining healthy brain and nerve functions. By taking this supplement, Plasmologens will be oxidised in place of actual brain cells, helping to mitigate the oxidative stress caused by fatigue and ageing. This protective mechanism preserves brain health, allowing for better cognitive resilience and overall well-being.

Incorporating these supplements into your daily life serves as an effective way to safeguard your brain health and promote optimal cognitive function while at the same time reducing the degeneration and damages caused by the stress that we face in our daily lives.

As Singapore continues to grapple with escalating stress levels, the emphasis on brain health has never been more critical. The introduction of LAC BrainSpeed® PS and LAC Neuro Protect™ provides a practical and accessible solution to support cognitive function and mitigate the adverse effects of stress. By incorporating these scientifically formulated supplements into their daily routines, individuals can take proactive steps towards maintaining and enhancing their brain health. In tandem with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and relaxation techniques, these supplements can play a significant role in promoting mental clarity, focus, and overall well-being, helping to combat the challenges posed by today’s fast-paced and demanding lifestyle.

About LAC Global

Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global, a subsidiary of V3 Brands, is one of Asia’s largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and other speciality supplements for Defying Ageing, Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Energy, Sports, and Health & Nutrition.

The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control™, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC’s reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong China, Vietnam, Mongolia, Indonesia, Myanmar, China, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are about 250 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. LAC sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.

Its other brands include Xndo Food For Health. LAC Global is dedicated to ensuring consumers stay well, and live life to the fullest.

Website: LAC.sg

Instagram: @LACGlobalSingapore

Facebook: @LACGlobalSingapore

TikTok: @LACGlobalSingapore

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com