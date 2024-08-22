Melissa Data Quality Services Now Available in the Stripe Marketplace

Developed by Nova Module, Melissa’s new application gives Stripe merchants ready access to comprehensive address validation services

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enhancing operational efficiency, boosting customer satisfaction, and maintaining overall financial health are strategic goals for any forward-thinking business. Those that rely on Stripe are no exception and have an ever-expanding toolset at the ready. Today, with Melissa’s debut in the Stripe App Marketplace, Stripe customers now have access to the same data quality services leveraged by large global enterprises every day.

Supported by Nova Module, a renowned integration company, the new Melissa app brings global data quality and comprehensive address validation solutions to the Stripe platform. This achievement marks a significant step in Melissa’s mission to provide businesses of all sizes with accurate, reliable customer data. The integration is designed to enhance the user experience on Stripe by improving data quality, reducing errors, and minimizing costs associated with incorrect address data.

“Availability of this app puts the complete Melissa data quality toolset into the hands of Stripe merchants,” said Ryan Lee, Head of Product, Nova Module. “It gives them the means to verify the addresses and other pertinent data of the customers they serve, increasing delivery accuracy, fostering customer engagement, and promoting brand loyalty in the process.”

Key features of Melissa’s Stripe integration include:

Address Validation : The app validates global addresses at both the customer and invoice levels within Stripe; autocompletion capabilities reduce the number of keystrokes required and ensure that only valid addresses enter the database.

: The app validates global addresses at both the customer and invoice levels within Stripe; autocompletion capabilities reduce the number of keystrokes required and ensure that only valid addresses enter the database. User-Friendly Configuration : Users can easily configure the app with a few steps, with support for both customer account and invoice-level validation

: Users can easily configure the app with a few steps, with support for both customer account and invoice-level validation Subscription Management : The app offers smooth management of API keys and subscriptions, facilitating transitions from free to paid services.

: The app offers smooth management of API keys and subscriptions, facilitating transitions from free to paid services. Comprehensive Support and Quality Assurance: Users have direct access to Melissa experts, ensuring high-quality service and support.

“Nova Module’s expertise in building integration endpoints has been instrumental in this project. Their app development ensures that Melissa’s services are easily accessible to Stripe users, providing a robust solution for maintaining accurate customer data,” said Bud Walker, chief information officer, Melissa. “This integration allows Melissa to reach a broader audience and provide essential address validation services to merchants of all sizes, underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing data quality and operational efficiency for businesses that may not have been aware of the advantages of working with the Address Experts.”

For more information about Melissa’s new Stripe integration or to access the app, visit the Stripe App Marketplace or contact sales@melissa.com.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

