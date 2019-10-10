MOVE America 2024: America’s Biggest Mobility Event Returns to the Austin Convention Center September 24-25 for Their Biggest Edition Yet

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2024) – World-class speakers, immersive attendee experiences and impactful networking are at the heart of MOVE. MOVE America connects the entire mobility ecosystem, focused on tech, business models and sustainable futures.

Join 5000+ mobility professionals from – CPOs, OEMs, fleet operators, governments and cities, battery manufacturers, transport operators, investors and utilities – as they gather for an unparalleled opportunity to learn, innovate, partner and do business in:

Energy & Charging

Fleet Management

Urban Supply Chain

Autonomous Vehicles

MaaS

Micromobility

Business Models

Commerce

Intelligent Infrastructure

Smart Cities

Electric Vehicles

Connectivity

Battery Tech

Featuring 550+ speakers, 200 start-ups, 200+ sponsors and exhibitors, MOVE is your chance to be part of a converged mobility marketplace where every minute matters, conversations count and where growth is exponential.

OUR SPEAKERS:

Philipp Skogstad, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America

Jeffrey Morrison, Vice President – Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors

Robert Winans, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Panasonic Energy Of North America

Jennifer Brace, Chief Futurist, Ford Motor Company

Katrin Lohmann, President, Volkswagen ADMT

David Scorey, President and CEO, Keolis North America

Lori Adams, VP Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia

Matt Furlow, Senior Director & Policy Counsel, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Jana Breitkopf, Managing Director, Mercedes Pay

Dottie Watkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, CapMetro

Chris Nevers, Sr. Director, Public Policy, Rivian

Casper H Rasmussen, CEO, Monta

Aravind Kailas, Advanced Technology Policy Director, Volvo Group North America

Joanna Buttler, Head of the Global Autonomous Technology Group, Daimler Truck North America

Kari Birdsall, Vice President of EV Strategy, Hertz

Matthew Chen, Director of Government Affairs, Blink Charging

Jason Bell, Managing Director – Strategy & Implementation, ENGIE

Suman Kharbanda, Vice President, Advanced Technology & Innovation, FedEx

Morteza Farajian, Executive Director, Build America Bureau at the U.S. Department of Transportation

Gavin Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Oxa

Scott Walbrun, Principal, BMW i Ventures

Julie White, Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation, North Carolina Department of Transportation

Ganesh Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, NIO USA

Srinivas Gowda, Vice President, Autonomous Vehicles & Emerging Tech, Navistar Inc

Manish Mehrotra, Vice President, Digital Business Planning & Connected Ops, Hyundai Motor North America

Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer, Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification

Nandith Nandakumar, Deputy Program Director, Connected Car Services, Nissan North America

And hundreds more.

See the FULL LIST OF SPEAKERS HERE

TOP THEMES:

Autonomous Vehicles & Self-Driving Technology – Self-driving vehicles and their technology is a rapidly growing trend across the mobility ecosystem. We want to discuss how this could look on future roads and how we get there.

Future Mobility Trends – The climate of mobility is constantly changing; new technologies and products are being launched every single day. But where should you invest next? We want to discuss what is going to be the next BIG thing in mobility.

Battery Tech & the Mobility Supply Chain – as battery technology charges forward, the transport industry is benefitting. Hear how new battery chemistries and materials are driving a lighter and longer lasting battery.

Vehicle-to-Everything – We want to discuss how utility and energy companies are linking up infrastructure to support electrification and help EV owners to charge their cars more efficiently. Plus, we want to talk about how this affects the grid.

Find out what else will be igniting discussion from the MOVE AMERICA AGENDA HERE.

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENTS:

IBM – showcasing IBM Maximo, a lifecycle management solution, and demonstrating how it’s helping transportation organizations optimize the performance, reliability, and sustainability of their assets.

XCharge – launching and demoing a new product generation.

ChargerHelp – launching its ONLINE EVSE Technician & SAE Preparation Course.

Autofleet – announcing a new major partnership.

Owlet – unveiling their latest Owlet 2/Moped.

Plus dozens more.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

Press and media have exclusive access to the press lounge where you can write up your stories or conduct your own interviews – the lounge will be covered with a suitable interview back drop if you choose to film your interviews.

The lounge will also be supplied with cable access to charge your equipment to sort your content.

Press also attend the event for free and can bring any number of colleagues with them.

MOVE GROOVE and Afterhours Bar Crawl:

Everyone knows the best networking happens after hours, so join us for a night to remember as we kick out the jams at the MOVE GROOVE, afterparty exclusively sponsored by T-Mobile at the end of Day 1.

The partying doesn’t stop there! After the groovin’ ends, we get movin’ onto the MOVE YOUR FEET: Afterhours Bar Crawl down through the city’s iconic strip on Sixth Street. You can’t afford to miss it.

WHAT ATTENDEES HAVE TO SAY

“MOVE gives voices to those who want to innovate and be part of a sustainable solution for transportation.” Mobility Strategist, City of Detroit

“MOVE is an inspiring opportunity to actively contribute to shaping the future of the industry alongside like-minded pioneers.” CEO, DeLorean

“It’s through gatherings like these that strategic thinkers get to meet and script future plans for emerging technologies.” Senior Contributor, Forbes

“If you believe in community as a business model, I would strongly encourage everyone to be a part of MOVE America. I hope they continue this tradition forever.” CEO, NIO

“MOVE America is where innovators, policymakers, and consumers converge to shape the trajectory of sustainable mobility.” President, Miller EV Solutions

Caption: MOVE America will be happening on September 24-25 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX

Caption: MOVE America will be happening on September 24-25 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX

Caption: MOVE America will be happening on September 24-25 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX

Watch the full trailer for MOVE America 2024 here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218530