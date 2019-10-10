Normalyze Fills Critical Gaps in Data Security with Market-Driven DSPM Requirements

New Capabilities Unveiled at Black Hat USA 2024, Detecting LLMs and AI, Eliminating Abandoned Data Risks and Driving Continuous Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Normalyze, the leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), is thrilled to announce a series of groundbreaking enhancements to its platform, set to be showcased at Black Hat USA 2024.

With the cost of a breach rising to $4.88 million1 and the increasing need for robust security measures highlighted in Gartner’s latest Risk Management Hype Cycle , it’s clear that Normalyze’s focus on risk detection, advanced data governance and consumption cost management is more important than ever.

“DSPM is essential to our security strategy and I am excited to have Normalyze as a design partner as we build out our modern approach to data security,” said Brett Price, who leads the vCISO program at AccessIT Group. “Legacy tools simply don’t cut it, and bolting on lightweight or siloed capabilities isn’t enough. Normalyze’s purpose-built DSPM platform not only delivers rapid time to value but also adeptly handles the complexity of our data environments.”

These advancements underscore Normalyze’s commitment to providing unparalleled data security and efficiency in today’s complex digital landscape:

Enhanced Risk Detection

Normalyze has expanded platform coverage and capabilities to provide enhanced sensitive data detection for AI apps, automated tagging, seamless scanning and inline remediation, providing greater posture visibility and context across complex data environments.

Enhanced Sensitive Data Detection for AI Apps : Enhanced detection of sensitive data in AI applications built with public cloud provider services, including detection of corrupted custom models and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAGs).

: Enhanced detection of sensitive data in AI applications built with public cloud provider services, including detection of corrupted custom models and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAGs). MIP Integration – Integration with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) automates the enforcement of data security policies, streamlining compliance within the Microsoft ecosystem.

Integration with Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) automates the enforcement of data security policies, streamlining compliance within the Microsoft ecosystem. Salesforce and ServiceNow : General Availability of expanded set of detection capabilities for Salesforce and Early Access for ServiceNow.

: General Availability of expanded set of detection capabilities for Salesforce and Early Access for ServiceNow. Remediation for Microsoft 365 and Google Drive : Detection of organizational-level exposure in Microsoft 365 and Google Drive, addressing risks related to Copilot and Gemini integrations.

: Detection of organizational-level exposure in Microsoft 365 and Google Drive, addressing risks related to Copilot and Gemini integrations. Zero-Friction Azure DB Scanning: Passwordless scanning for Azure PostgreSQL, snapshot-based scanning for Azure Datastores, and the ability to scan private Azure data stores, offering seamless and efficient risk detection.

Advanced Data Governance and Consumption Cost Management

As data volumes grow, and more applications and users access data, optimizing usage and storage costs becomes crucial. “Our customers need more out of the box Data Governance capabilities to get continuous insights and context on the various types of data in their environment and how it is being leveraged by people and machines,” said Amer Deeba, CEO and co-founder of Normalyze. “The best part is that we are also helping customers reduce their overall data consumption costs while making sure compliance requirements are being met.”

Improved Coverage of Redundant and Obsolete Data (ROT) : Enhanced algorithms now identify and manage redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data at scale, helping reduce storage costs and improve data hygiene.

: Enhanced algorithms now identify and manage redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data at scale, helping reduce storage costs and improve data hygiene. Duplicate and Redundant Data Detection : Tools to identify and manage duplicate data, optimizing storage and reducing costs.

: Tools to identify and manage duplicate data, optimizing storage and reducing costs. Obsolete Data Algorithms : Algorithms to detect obsolete data based on age or access frequency, further refining our data governance capabilities.

: Algorithms to detect obsolete data based on age or access frequency, further refining our data governance capabilities. Deeper GCP Coverage: Added context on Google Cloud Platform data, including last accessed timestamps, detailed IAM entity information, organization onboarding, and discovery of GCP backups.

Join us at Black Hat USA 2024 to learn more about these innovations firsthand and how Normalyze is revolutionizing data security and operational efficiency. Visit our booth for live demonstrations and expert insights on elevating your data security posture. For details about how to meet with Normalyze at Black Hat, please visit our Black Hat event page .

About Normalyze

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 14 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica and many others.

For more information, please visit normalyze.ai.

