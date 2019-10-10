Nortal expands its cybersecurity capabilities and UK presence with the acquisition of 3DOT Solutions

The deal is a vital component of Nortal’s expansion plans in the UK

This strategic acquisition strengthens the company’s cybersecurity and defense offerings in Europe, the US, and the GCC, and provides access to highly skilled and experienced talent

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nortal, the strategic innovation and technology company, announced today its acquisition of 3DOT Solutions Limited, a well-known UK cybersecurity consultancy and a certified supplier to the UK Armed Forces and Intelligence Services. With this acquisition, Nortal will strengthen its footprint in the UK and bolster its cybersecurity and defence business in Europe, the US, and the GCC.

Founded in 2012, 3DOT Solutions is an established UK cybersecurity consultancy focused on delivering end-to-end cyber security solutions for private and public sector customers with some of the most demanding cyber and IT security challenges. The company’s clients include central government departments, military agencies and intelligence services.

“The combination of long-term experience in the defence sector, a formidable reputation among its customer base, and strong cybersecurity expertise makes 3DOT Solutions an ideal partner for us. Importantly, with this acquisition, we will significantly enhance our cybersecurity capabilities and address the growing demand for cybersecurity services in the US, the GCC and across Europe, both in defence and other sectors,” commented Priit Alamäe, CEO and founder of Nortal.

3DOT Solutions’ experts will join Nortal’s global team of more than 2,000 professionals, extending the company’s services in the UK and addressing the growing demand for cybersecurity services in Europe and the US. Together with 3DOT Solutions, Nortal will offer an extensive range of cybersecurity services, from information and security architecture consultations to cyber resilience and compliance, cybersecurity programme creation and execution, IT/OT security and cyber range and R&D services, catering to businesses, national defence, and security organisations.

“Joining Nortal represents a new and exciting growth opportunity for the 3DOT Solutions team and an excellent chance to deliver greater value to our customers. We are excited to realise our shared ambition of increasing our presence in the UK and expanding our footprint into Europe, NATO countries, the “Five Eyes,” and globally across new markets and geographies. The combination of Nortal’s existing success and 3DOT cyber and defence expertise creates a unique opportunity to service our customers’ needs now and in the future,” said Michael Hampson, CEO of 3DOT Solutions.

The cost of cybercrime worldwide is estimated by Statista at 9.22 trillion U.S. dollars, with the average cost of a data breach amounting to 4.35 million U.S. dollars. According to Hampson, this number is expected to rise due to both the increasing speed of digitalisation as well as escalating geopolitical tensions.

“Our goal is to help government authorities as well as businesses from SMEs through to large corporates to build cyber-resilient organisations with robust digital cores, secure systems, and protected supply chains,” added Hampson.

More information available at www.nortal.com and www.3dot.co.uk

Contact: press@nortal.com