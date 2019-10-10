OSS Receives Order for Rugged Enterprise Class Servers to Support U.S. Army

Multi-year opportunity represents new customer and new platform win

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the Edge, today announced an initial purchase order valued at over $500,000 from The U.S. Army that is expected to be recognized in 2024. The order represents a new customer, and a new platform win for OSS, which the Company believes supports a multi-year opportunity based on current program requirements.

The initial order will leverage the Company’s integrated hardware and storage software capabilities to support the U.S. Army’s efforts to test threat detection systems, countermeasures, and other aircraft survivability systems for the U.S. Army’s rotary-winged aircraft. Under the terms of the program, OSS will supply rugged 3U Short Depth Servers (SDS) for high-speed airborne data recording. The SDS was chosen by the U.S. Army for its proven performance in rugged land, sea, and air deployments including previously announced program wins in trucks, mobile command centers, undersea vehicles, and airborne platforms.

“Our long-term success on Department of Defense Ground, Shipboard and Air platforms such as the U.S. Navy’s P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, provides us with proven capabilities to extend our SDS products to support the U.S. Army’s rotary aircraft platforms. Today’s announcement reflects our success in building sustaining capabilities on a new platform with multi-year funding. It also exemplifies OSS’s strategy to support the most rigorous demands of the Military and Aerospace industries with enterprise class, standards-based platforms across multiple applications and airframes,” commented Robert Kalebaugh, OSS VP of Sales.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding ‘edge’. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, fitness of the SDS for the rotary aircraft, actual revenue derived from the initial and follow on orders, timing of the revenue for the U.S. Army and technical specifications of the final solution. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

