PDW Appoints Chuck McGraw as Chief Revenue Officer

Chuck McGraw

HUNTSVILLE, AL August 14, 2024— PDW, a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations, is proud to announce the promotion of Chuck McGraw to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

McGraw joined PDW in March 2023 as vice president of sales, overseeing marketing, customer success, sales, revenue operations, and partner channel teams. Since joining, he has led the company to exponential revenue growth. Under his leadership, PDW secured a multi-million-dollar contract with USSOCOM and won multiple contracts for its C100 sUAS across the DoD and law enforcement. As CRO, he will ensure the go-to-market functions continue to work cohesively to execute the company revenue growth strategy as PDW’s product and customer portfolio expands.

McGraw served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years as a Navy SEAL, completing 11 combat deployments and holding various leadership positions. Since retiring from service, he has worked in multiple roles across defense and aerospace, IT operations and cyber security, and cryptocurrency investing and advising. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from National University and a Master of Business Administration from the Marshall School of Business, USC.

“PDW’s success relies on our ability to deliver products that meet warfighter requirements. Chuck’s industry knowledge and leadership experience have been vital to our success. His unique ability to forecast product requirements and develop a strategy to support the customer’s robotic integration into modern maneuver forces is the best of our industry.” says Ryan Gury, PDW CEO.

“The scaling of our company with individuals that have served, possess high integrity, are hyper-analytical, and have a bias for action has been instrumental in our success. The PDW team has walked in our customers’ shoes, and we are passionately driven to support the mission. With Chuck’s new appointment as CRO and the recent appointment of Tony Thomas, former commander of USSOCOM, as our Chairman of the Board, we are humbled to work alongside such exceptional leaders.”

About PDW:

PDW is a drone technology company revolutionizing small robotics for military and government operations. PDW is committed to delivering secure, reliable, and NDAA compliant solutions for the defense industry. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, PDW strives to meet the evolving needs of the operator and support the defense community in achieving its objectives. For more information visit www.pdw.ai.

