Progress Sitefinity Insight Certified as One of the Strongest CDPs for CMS and the Web by Customer Data Platform Institute

Multiple AI-powered features and seamless CMS integration influence Sitefinity Insight’s status as a RealCDP™

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® Sitefinity Insight® customer data platform (CDP) has been certified by the Customer Data Platform (CDP) Institute as a RealCDP™ for meeting specific standards and capabilities that are essential for managing and utilizing customer data effectively.

Factors driving the rapid growth of the CDP market include the increasing importance of personalized customer experiences, the need for effective data management and the demand for compliance with data privacy regulations. CDPs help marketers by providing a unified and comprehensive view of customer data, enabling more personalized and effective marketing strategies that drive business growth.

According to the CDP Institute, “Sitefinity Insight is a unique RealCDP focused on the CMS customer experience… Mission-critical parts of Sitefinity Insight are built with mature and proven best practices components making Sitefinity Insight one of the strongest CDP offerings for CMS and the web.”

Part of the Progress Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, Sitefinity Insight combines an intuitive user interface and essential CDP data collection, profile unification and audience segmentation capabilities with user journey, campaign performance analysis and AI-driven content optimization, enabling marketers to deliver high-impact personalized content to achieve their desired business outcomes.

“Sitefinity Insight plays a crucial role in our business by harnessing customer data to create engaging and impactful customer journeys that have opened new revenue opportunities,” said Jim MacNeil, Vice President, Marketing, Cambridge Innovation Institute. “It empowers us to analyze lead generation patterns and consistently capture highly likely-to-convert leads. Thanks to Sitefinity Insight, we’ve been able to define and collect audiences with shared interests, bridging the gap between the quantitative and qualitative aspects of our data.”

RealCDP is a certification program that identifies companies that meet the product performance and functionality requirements that brands should expect from their CDP. Vendors are vetted through an intensive audit by an independent firm with the intent of helping marketers better navigate the CDP vetting process and avoid vendors who can’t truly offer the capabilities that a CDP should provide.

“We are thrilled to have achieved RealCDP certification from the CDP Institute. It’s a testament to our commitment to providing a robust and reliable platform that meets the highest standards of data management and customer experience,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP & GM, Digital Experience, Progress. “It also validates our efforts to deliver a solution that empowers businesses to unify their customer data, drive personalized marketing strategies, and achieve superior results. We are proud to offer our customers a certified CDP that they can trust to handle their data with integrity and efficiency.”

To learn more about Sitefinity Insight, visit www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms/insight.

