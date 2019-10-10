Pythian Launches Field CTO Consulting Practice to Drive Strategic Technology Leadership, AI Adoption, and Innovation

The company adds Ernest Solomon and Jeff DeVerter to senior consulting team to aid organizations in aligning technology initiatives with business goals

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc (“Pythian”), a leading provider of data, analytics, AI, and cloud services, announced today the launch of its new Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) consulting practice. This practice will help organizations derive more value from their tech stacks throughout their transformations and adoption of AI. Field CTOs provide practical advice tailored to each client’s unique needs. Their expertise supports experienced technology executives responsible for addressing organizational challenges and ensuring technology initiatives align with business goals.

Joining the practice as Field CTOs are Ernest Solomon and Jeff DeVerter, both with extensive experience in leveraging technology for business transformation across numerous industries. Solomon brings over 20 years of leadership from Soroc, Roche, BMO and other organizations in IT strategy, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. DeVerter’s 25 years of IT leadership at organizations including Rackspace and Cloudreach will contribute deep expertise in cloud technologies, having led major cloud adoption and modernization initiatives for global enterprises.

“We are thrilled to launch our new Field CTO Consulting Practice and welcome Ernest and Jeff to the team,” said Paul Lewis, Chief Technology Officer at Pythian. “Their insights about the challenges faced by today’s technology leaders will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

The practice offers four types of engagements:

Strategic assessments that align clients’ technology and strategies with business goals Transformation roadmaps prioritizing the impact and feasibility of AI, cloud, and digital initiatives Executive workshops to educate the C-Suite on emerging technologies and tactics for leveraging them CIO advisory services offering ongoing strategic guidance on technology, talent, vendors, and risk mitigation

“We’ve been in the business of solving our customers’ most challenging technical problems for over 27 years,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Pythian. “This new practice is a natural extension of that work, bringing strategic insights to augment our existing all-in-one services.”

Pythian’s Field CTO consulting practice will address AI education and application in addition to implementation prerequisites. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients are well-prepared to deploy AI responsibly and effectively.

“As organizations work through prioritizing their product roadmaps, they can often get caught up in their own challenges and roadblocks, not taking the time to assess how others across the industry are solving similar problems,” said Matt Ferrari, head of Martech, data and machine learning platforms, and infrastructure at Wayfair. “By leaning into strategic assessments, as well as sharing learnings from other C-Suite executives that may be leveraging similar technology, leaders can adopt more of an outside-in strategy for product and platform development.”

Pythian Field CTOs are already engaged with Pythian clients across various industries and the practice is expected to grow rapidly. To learn more about the practice and how it can help organizations align technology initiatives with business goals, visit the Field CTO Consulting Practice web page.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global data analytics, cloud, and AI services provider that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of their data estate. With a spectrum of transformation services ranging from data infrastructure migration and modernization to data source innovation, data analytics, and AI, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

Pythian Media Contacts

Contact:

Christina O’Reilly

Senior Vice President, Marketing

oreilly@pythian.com

+1 236-996-2175 Elisabeth Grant

Branch Out Public Relations

egrant@branchoutpr.com

+1 612-599-7797

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/443e78f7-4d5a-425c-ae2c-b36a108b33e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3868b9c6-a6b7-47ba-a77b-e07dafac214f