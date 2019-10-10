QuantaSing Unveils New Mission and Vision Statements as Part of Strategic Shift

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced the launch of a new mission statement and vision statement. The updated mission and vision statements are the first step in a carefully planned business transformation, which represents a significant evolution in QuantaSing’s commitment to enhancing quality of life for middle-aged and senior adults.

QuantaSing’s updated mission statement, “Live better, live longer,” reflects the Company’s dedication to improving well-being for adults across various life stages. This shift is further emphasized in the new vision statement, “Become a long-term partner loved and trusted by adult users,” which underscores QuantaSing’s goal of addressing the multifaceted needs of adults in their middle and later years.

Mr. Peng Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QuantaSing, commented, “Our years of experience in personal learning and development have given us profound insights into the evolving needs of adults, particularly those in their middle and later years. We have recognized the opportunity to expand our impact beyond education, addressing a wider range of services that contribute to a fulfilling life. This change in focus represents a carefully planned transition from QuantaSing’s roots in education to a more comprehensive service model. This is not just a change in words, but a thoughtful realignment of our entire business model, and we are eager to expand into new offerings that we believe will significantly enhance the lives of our customers.”

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners, as well as consumer products and services in selected areas to address the senior users’ aspirations for wellness.

Safe Harbor Statements

