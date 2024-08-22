Aimed at redefining the trading landscape and bringing advanced stock market analysis directly to users.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 26, 2024) – Quasar Markets, a pioneering financial services marketplace that integrates advanced AI technologies, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Finit, a leading provider of innovative trading solutions known for its expertise in order flow analytics. Through this partnership, Finit’s cutting-edge stock market analysis solution, TradePulse, will be available directly on the Quasar Markets platform, enhancing the trading experience for all users.

Quasar Markets Partners with Finit to Enhance User Experience with TradePulse Stock Market Analysis Solution

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/220904_2a3c6b3b54ebda73_002full.jpg

Finit’s TradePulse is an industry-leading tool that offers deep insights into stock market trends through real-time order flow analytics. With over 2,000,000 page views per day and a user base of 400,000 investors, Finit has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and valuable trading technology. TradePulse empowers traders with actionable data, enabling them to make informed decisions in a fast-paced market environment.

This collaboration with Quasar Markets, which is at the forefront of transforming the financial industry through AI-driven solutions, marks a significant step in Finit’s ongoing commitment to expanding its reach and enhancing the tools available to traders in the US stock market. Quasar Markets’ platform, renowned for its comprehensive and user-centric approach, will now provide its users with direct access to TradePulse, seamlessly integrating advanced stock market analytics into its offerings.

Quasar Markets has redefined the financial services landscape by centralizing access to a broad range of financial products and leveraging artificial intelligence for data analysis and personalized services. This partnership will further augment Quasar Markets’ mission to enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, and user engagement for its customers.

“We are excited to partner with Finit, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and providing unparalleled value to investors,” said Steven Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets. “By integrating TradePulse into our platform, we are ensuring that our customers have access to exceptional insights and analytics, further enhancing their trading experience on Quasar Markets.”

Jay Sutherland, Senior Vice President of Sales for Finit, also commented on the partnership: “Our collaboration with Quasar Markets is a natural extension of our mission to offer the best possible financial tools to traders. The integration of TradePulse will provide our customers with the sophisticated analysis they need to navigate the stock market with greater confidence and precision.”

This partnership is expected to bring significant benefits to users of both platforms, combining Finit’s robust trading technology with Quasar Markets’ innovative financial services ecosystem. As both companies continue to lead in their respective fields, this collaboration represents a powerful synergy that will drive future growth and success.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for navigating financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. As a next-gen lifestyle platform, Quasar Markets seamlessly integrates into daily life and wearables, making financial decisions more accessible and intuitive. With strategic partnerships across the industry, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com.

About Finit

Finit is a leading provider of innovative trading solutions specializing in order flow analytics. Trusted by more than ten loyal partner companies globally, Finit has maintained strong partnerships over the years and continues to serve a broad user base with cutting-edge technology. The company’s solutions are designed to provide traders with the insights they need to make informed decisions in dynamic market conditions. For more information, visit: https://finitusa.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220904