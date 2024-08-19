Qunabox Interim Report Announced: Revenue and Profit Continue to Grow

HONG KONG, Aug 19, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Entering mid to late August, the Hong Kong stock market began to enter the peak period of interim report disclosure. Some high-quality enterprises, with their unique business models and outstanding performance in management and operation, achieved significant performance growth and stood out in the Hong Kong stock market, such as Qunabox Group (00917. HK).

Revenue and profit continue to grow significantly, set to be included in Hong Kong Stock Connect in September

Qunabox Group is the largest AI interactive terminals network company in China and also the pioneer in providing AloT marketing solutions through experiential intelligent terminals. It uses AI interactive terminals to deliver innovative, engaging and immersive product experiences which align with evolving market trends and consumer needs. It effectively connects fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands with their customers and consistently delivers comprehensive marketing solutions that seamlessly integrate both online and offline channels, addressing a variety of scenarios.

Qunabox Group was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2024. As a newly listed company, in the first half of 2024, the Company delivered an impressive results in its debut after going public with innovative marketing models, precise market positioning, and efficient service execution.

On 15 August, Qunabox Group released its 2024 interim results report. Data shows that in the first half of 2024, the Company recorded revenue of RMB515.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 41.7%; gross profit of RMB281.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 45.0%; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of RMB121.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 35.9%. As at 30 June 2024, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to RMB887.6 million. The rapid growth of performance, stable financial condition, and adequate liquidity not only demonstrate the Company’s strong market competitiveness and growth potential, but also provide solid financial support for the Company’s long-term high-quality development.

According to the announcement of Hang Seng Indexes Company on 16th August, Qunabox Group has been successfully selected to be included as a constituent change of the Hang Seng Composite Index, which will become effective on 9th September. After the inclusion in Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Company will receive more attention from investors and its liquidity is expected to be further enhanced.

Well recognized by market, AI interaction marketing becomes the main driving force for performance growth

Public information shows that Qunabox Group’s business mainly includes marketing services, merchandise sales and other services, among which, marketing services revenue accounts for nearly 80%, being the core business segment of the Group.

In terms of marketing services, in the first half of 2024, Qunabox Group accurately grasped market dynamics and industry development trends, continuously improved service capabilities and operational efficiency, and achieved significant growth in both customer base and revenue. During the period, revenue from marketing services segment amounted to RMB411.8 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 41.1%, and gross profit amounted to RMB245.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 42.9%, driving significant growth in the overall performance of the Company. In terms of customers, during the period, the Group provided marketing services to a total of 171 brand customers, representing an increase of 41 customers as compared to the same period last year; among them, the number of KA customers served was 30 and the average revenue per KA customer was RMB10.6 million, both of which increased as compared to the same period last year. It demonstrates the brand customers highly recognize the value of Qunabox’s marketing solution which is based on AI interactive terminal.

In terms of the merchandise sales, in the first half of 2024, benefiting from the overall recovery of the consumption industry, improved effectiveness of its terminal network and its more cost-effective pricing strategy, Qunabox Group’s AI interactive terminals significantly enhanced their capabilities in merchandise sales, driving continuous growth in the merchandise sales business, with a substantial increase in the number of offline terminals. During the period, revenue from the merchandise sales business segment amounted to RMB78.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 48.8%, and gross profit amounted to RMB24.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 69.7%. Revenue from merchandise sales per terminal per day amounted to RMB58.9, an increase of 25.2% year-on-year, which further consolidated the Company’s leading position in the market.

In addition, leveraging its technological strengths in the AIoT sector, growing demand for related developments, and its solid reputation, customer demand and the number of projects have continued to grow. This has driven revenue generated from other services increasing from RMB19.0 million in the first half of 2023 to RMB24.9 million in the first half of 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.8%. This growth fully demonstrates the Company’s strong capabilities in the technical service sector.

Continuously increasing investment in technology and data to enhance brand market competitiveness

Technology and data serve as pivotal sources of innovation for enterprises, constituting their fundamental competitive advantage. As China’s leading AI interaction marketing service provider, in the first half of 2024, Qunabox Group continued to increase its efforts to develop offline marketing activities featuring AI interactions, encouraging its intensified technical experts to deeply engage in the design of marketing activities. This aims to expand the application scenarios and range of multi-sensory AI interactions, such as scent emission, motion detection, and voice interaction, while also extending emotion recognition technology in a bid to further enrich the forms of AI interactions and improve service capabilities. In the domain of data and algorithm, Qunabox Group has consistently driven the exploration of data value and the commercialization of product to enrich its data product offerings. At the same time, it has also improved the performance of AI interactive terminals and the efficiency of internal operation.

According to the interim report, the Company’s R&D expenditure increased from RMB27.3 million in the first half of 2023 to RMB37.5 million in the first half of 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 37.3%. Continuous investment in R&D not only brings the Company the ability to upgrade its services and improve efficiency, but also lays a solid foundation for the Company’s business expansion and steady development in the future.

Expanding into overseas markets for a second growth curve

Qunabox Group has officially announced the launch of its internationalization strategy, with the Middle East market serving as the first stop in its expansion into overseas markets. This further expands the Company’s development space and is expected to drive accelerated growth in its performance.

In the medium to long term, as the consumer market will witness further revitalization, the consumer goods marketing industry is anticipated to become even more dynamic. The multi-channel, one-stop, closed-loop marketing solutions provided by Qunabox Group based on the AI interactive terminal network will be accepted and applied by more brands with its advantages of being more innovative, efficient, and precise, and its market value will continue to increase.

