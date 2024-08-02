Raghu Giuffre Launches US Senate Campaign with Revolutionary “Raghu-nomics” Platform

Honolulu, Hawaii–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2024) – Raghu Giuffre today announced his candidacy for the US Senate seat representing Hawaii, introducing a groundbreaking economic platform dubbed “Raghu-nomics.” The campaign launch event, scheduled for Friday, August 2nd, 2024, at 51 Coelho Way, 96817 Honolulu, promises to unveil a series of innovative economic proposals aimed at addressing some of America’s most pressing challenges.

Event Details:

– Date: Friday, August 2nd, 2024
– Location: 51 Coelho Way, Honolulu, HI 96817
– Schedule:
     – 1:30 PM – Lunch @ Govinda’s (RSVP required)
     – 2:30 PM – Press Conference
     – 3:30 PM – Meet the Candidate Q&A

Raghu-nomics, described as “21st Century Economics for a New Millennium,” offers a fresh perspective on long-standing economic issues. Giuffre’s campaign asserts that this new approach provides working models to initiate a different kind of conversation around economic possibilities.

“Raghu-nomics is the first to reset today’s seeming crisis into treasure troves awaiting but your second look,” Giuffre stated. “We’re here to explore new possibilities for a brand of economics and dialogue found in opportunities opened to the world for the first time.”

Contact Information:

Raghu Giuffre
AmericanShoppingParty@yahoo.com
Phone: 571-351-0444
PO Box 1108
Hilo, HI 96721

