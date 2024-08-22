Railtown to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference in NYC

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 22, 2024) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) (“Railtown AI”, “Railtown” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Railtown AI’s Founder and CEO, Cory Brandolini, has been invited to present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Additionally, the company announces that all outstanding debentures have been converted, leaving Railtown free of debt save normal course payables; further, since May, 5,182,486 warrants have been exercised, adding CAD $1,417,421 to the treasury.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals who have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. The ThinkEquity model is built around the client’s needs, no matter how complicated or around the clock attention required, and to identify solutions that help them to create value for their investors.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence™ Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence™ Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown’s proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

Follow us on social media:

SUBSCRIBE FOR INVESTOR NEWS

Click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Cory Brandolini” Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will,” “may”, “should”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220893