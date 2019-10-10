Revolutionizing Recreational Pickleball: RPPA Launches Groundbreaking Association for Passionate Players

Innovative New Platform Unites Players, Connects Communities, and Offers Unbeatable Travel Deals

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2024) – The Recreational Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) is set to transform the landscape of America’s fastest-growing sport with its official launch on August 8th. By focusing on the needs of recreational players, who constitute the majority of pickleball participants, RPPA is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the sport in the United States.

The RPPA’s inception comes at a pivotal moment in pickleball’s trajectory. Despite the meteoric rise of this sport over the past five years, there has been a notable absence of organizations catering specifically to recreational players who frequent local parks, clubs, and community courts multiple times per week.

RPPA aims to support and nurture the grassroots enthusiasm that has propelled the sport to its current popularity.

“RPPA is more than just an association; it’s a movement to unite the recreational pickleball community,” said Elena Saris, Founder of RPPA. “By facilitating connections both online and in the real world, we’re creating a nationwide network of pickleball enthusiasts who can share their passion, improve their skills, and enjoy special deals and discounts that come from our collective strength as a community.”

That connection is not only fostered online through their innovative membership platform but also in the real world through their exclusive discount travel booking service, RPPA TRAVEL. Members can save on hotels, flights, and rental cars, discounts not found on other travel sites.

The association’s emphasis on community building, resource provision, and travel facilitation is expected to contribute significantly to the continued growth and development of pickleball as both a sport and a lifestyle.

Other unrivaled Features That Set RPPA Apart

Nationwide Players Directory and Messaging System

Central Calendar showing local and national member created events

First-Ever Pickleball Business Directory boasting the most comprehensive online compilation of pickleball-related businesses, including equipment, apparel, coaching, training, facilities, clubs, restaurants, entertainment centers, and more.

RPPA is thrilled to welcome Diadem Sports as a Founding Partner. This collaboration enhances the value proposition for RPPA members and underscores the association’s commitment to providing high-quality resources to its community.

“RPPA’s goal of bringing together recreational players aligns perfectly with Diadem’s commitment to make pickleball accessible for everyone,” states Michael Manglardi, Vice President and Co-Founder of Diadem Sports. “This partnership goes hand in hand with our ‘Live to Play‘ mission of connecting people and fostering competition. We’re proud to work with RPPA to support the recreational pickleball community.”

To celebrate their launch RPPA is offering a limited time promotion on Premium Players Memberships and on Verified Vendor Memberships.

Premium Players will get a discount on the annual fee, so new members can lock in a lifetime price at this discounted rate. As a special launch incentive, all premium members will receive a complimentary six-pack of Diadem Sports official pickleballs, with shipping included.

Pickleball-related businesses can capitalize on the launch promotion as well with a discount on Vendor Memberships for a limited time. Verified Vendor Members will also have access to RPPA Travel.

Pickleball enthusiasts across the United States are invited to join this groundbreaking community. To learn more about RPPA, explore membership options, or register for an account, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.RPPA.org.

About RPPA: The Recreational Pickleball Players Association (RPPA) is the premier organization dedicated to enhancing the pickleball experience for recreational players. Through innovative features such as nationwide player networking, a comprehensive business directory, and exclusive travel discounts, RPPA aims to support and grow the recreational pickleball community across the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219174