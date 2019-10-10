Sprayground’s New Backpack Is Out of this World

New York, NY. August 13, 2024: Prepare for launch as Sprayground brings you the ultimate in intergalactic fashion: the “STEP INTO THE FUTURE” backpack. This stellar, NASA-inspired backpack is set to elevate your style and transport you to the moon with every step. Designed for travelers who dare to venture beyond the ordinary, the backpack’s space-age elements create the perfect accessory for those who like to express their individuality through fashion.

Inspired by the boundless mysteries of space and the pioneering spirit of NASA, this backpack transcends the fashion norms and allows wearers to show off a unique sense of style. As intriguing to wear as it is to look at, the backpack’s main design feature is an astronaut footprint. Like a moonwalk etched in style, the design is both thought-provoking and eye-catching, redefining what it means to be an explorer.

In a universe where fashion meets function, this futuristic, sleek backpack emerges as the ultimate accessory. Engineered with Sprayground’s high-quality materials that withstand any environment and multiple compartments for ample space, this functional bag can store anything from your laptop to your moon rocks.

Sprayground initially grabbed worldwide attention with the ‘Hello My Name Is’ backpack over 14 years ago. Sprayground’s founder, David BenDavid (DBD), aimed to create a brand that reflected his childhood and upbringing. Growing up exposed to the streetwear and art scene, DBD harnessed that inspiration into creativity now admired worldwide.

The Step Into The Future Backpack is available online at www.sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques nationwide.

About Sprayground

Our passion is to bring thought-provoking, innovative and dynamic accessories and backpacks that are easily identifiable but difficult to recreate in the global marketplace. Our mission is to be the top global backpack and accessories company. expressing rebellion. individuality and creativity are the foundations of Sprayground and of our customer base. Overlaying those foundations with qualities of excellence, style and an emphasis on being the innovator for the next wave of design is what we do & who we are. Today, Sprayground has

evolved into a global brand that has high brand awareness. dedicated fans. and a fanbase that will go to extreme measures to get their hands on our highly sought after limited designs. Sprayground strives to keep pushing the envelope of creativity. Sprayground is focused on creating, designing and selling rebellious, edgy. and innovative trendsetting products to the streetwear fashion and lifestyle market.

