Stellar® Data Recovery Professional Review

By Lou Wallace

Recently a frind contacted me saying his computer’s harddrive had crashed and would no longer boot. He had years of photo’s and documents on it and no backups. (Remember to ALWAYS make backups to another device or use a cloud based service.)

I put it on the bench and tried to boot but he was right, it would not. I removed the drive and put it in an external drive case, connected it to my computer and tried to open it. It was recognized as a drive but the main partition with his data was corrupted.

I had used other Stellar products with success, so grabbed a demo version of Stellar Data Recovery Professional to see if it would work. (You can use the demo version test to see if it can find or recover files but you have to purchase it to actually recover anything.)

Specify what data you want to recover

Select the source

I ran the Quick Scan option and it was finding files, although many were apparently corrupted. I quickly got the commercial version and had it do a Deep Scan. After a couple hours it finished and I started to recover the files I could. By the end of the process about 60-70% of his images and documents were successfully recovered, which I then added to his new hard drive with instructions to back up your stuff from now on!

The performance of Stellar® Data Recovery Professional is generally reliable, with fast recovery times, especially in Quick Scan mode. The Deep Scan mode, while more time-consuming, is effective in retrieving data that might otherwise be considered lost. The software’s ability to recover data from a wide range of file systems, including NTFS, exFAT, and FAT, further enhances its versatility.

My experience is that Stellar® Data Recovery Professional is a versatile and robust software designed to recover lost, deleted, or corrupted data from a variety of storage devices. It has a user-friendly interface, extensive compatibility, and effective recovery capabilities. The interface is intuitive, with clear instructions and a step-by-step recovery process that even non-technical users can follow. The software also offers multiple language options, making it accessible to a global user base.

About The Software

Wide Range of Recovery Options: Stellar® Data Recovery Professional supports data recovery from a multitude of storage devices, including hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, memory cards, and optical media. It also works well with both Windows and Mac operating systems.

Comprehensive File Support: The software can recover a vast array of file types, including documents, emails, photos, videos, and more. It also offers specialized options for recovering data from specific file types, such as those commonly used in professional environments.

Advanced Scanning Modes: The software includes two scanning options: Quick Scan and Deep Scan. Quick Scan is ideal for recovering recently deleted files, while Deep Scan thoroughly searches the storage device to recover data that has been lost due to more severe corruption or formatting issues.

Preview Feature: Before performing the actual recovery, users can preview the files to ensure they are recovering the correct data. This feature is especially useful when dealing with large amounts of data or when selective recovery is required.

Repair Capabilities: In addition to data recovery, Stellar® Data Recovery Professional also offers repair options for corrupted photos and videos. This can be a significant advantage for users dealing with damaged multimedia files.

Disk Imaging and Cloning: The software allows users to create disk images or clones of storage devices, which is helpful in cases where the device is failing or when a complete backup is needed before recovery efforts.

Encrypted Drive Recovery: Stellar® Data Recovery Professional supports the recovery of data from encrypted drives, making it suitable for users who need to recover sensitive information.

Pricing

Stellar® Data Recovery Professional is available as a subscription service with different pricing tiers based on the level of functionality required. While the cost may be higher than some competing products, the software’s extensive feature set and reliable performance justify the investment for users who need a comprehensive data recovery solution. They provide excellent customer support, including 24/5 live chat, email, and phone support. The company also offers a range of online resources, including user guides, FAQs, and video tutorials, which can help users troubleshoot issues on their own.

Pros

– Comprehensive data recovery capabilities

– Supports a wide range of storage devices and file types

– User-friendly interface

– Advanced scanning and repair options

– Effective customer support

Cons

– Deep Scan can be time-consuming

– Higher pricing compared to some alternatives

Conclusion

Stellar® Data Recovery Professional is a powerful and reliable tool for anyone needing to recover lost or corrupted data. Its wide range of features, ease of use, and effective performance make it a top choice for both personal and professional users. While it may come at a higher price point, the software’s capabilities and support options make it a worthwhile investment for those in need of a comprehensive data recovery solution.

