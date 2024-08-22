Tenet Engages Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. for Capital Markets Strategy

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 22, 2024) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that it has signed a strategic advisory agreement with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. (“Altitude“), led by renowned Canadian capital markets expert Michael Wekerle.

Altitude and the Company have agreed to a one-year term whereby Altitude will render certain services that includes primarily capital markets strategy, review and analysis of strategic opportunities, the examination of sources of funding and future capital requirements, and general marketing advice, including on the commercialization of Tenet’s data driven ie-Pulse product offering destined to capital market professionals.

Altitude was co-founded by Michael Wekerle where he currently serves as the company’s Managing Partner. Mr. Wekerle (or “Wek” as he is affectionally known) has a long track record of success spanning over 30 years in the Canadian investment banking and capital markets landscape. He began his career in the early 1990’s at First Marathon and eventually made his way to becoming the firm’s Head Trader and as such, played a key role in Rogers Communications’ takeover of Maclean-Hunter in 1994. He then went on to Griffiths McBurney and Partners (GMP) where, as Vice-chairman of Trading, he was closely implicated in the initial public offering of BlackBerry maker, Research in Motion in 1997. Wek left GMP in 2011 and started his own merchant banking firm about a year later to provide capital to technology startups. In 2014 he launched a business incubator in the Waterloo, Ontario region, again to help technology startups gain access to funding. His success in the Canadian capital market space and track record of successful investments in early-stage companies led to an appearance on the Canadian reality TV show Dragon’s Den, where he spent four seasons as one of the Dragons from 2014 to 2017.

“As a capital market professional myself, I took one look at the product offering that Tenet is planning to bring to the industry and I knew this was something I had to get involved in,” commented Mr. Wekerle. “I truly believe the Company has a unique offering that will be very well received by the industry. So, I’m excited to work with Johnson (Joseph) and the rest of the Tenet team to help the Company capitalize on what I think is a great opportunity.”

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

