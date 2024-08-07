The New Soluble Solid by MASSCON

SEOUL, S. Korea, Aug 7, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – MASSCON, the technology leader in South Korea’s sustainable personal care market, has launched ‘All That Solid'(R), a new breed of solid personal care products, across global markets. Including shampoo, hair conditioner, facial cleanser, and body cleanser, ‘All That Solid’ products come in a single-use tablet-sized form factor, providing instant solubility, enhanced hygiene, and zero-waste packaging.

With MASSCON’s groundbreaking soluble solid technology, ‘All That Solid’ far outperforms conventional bar-type personal care products with up to 1500% increased efficacy, hygiene and ease of use and storage. MASSCON also offers an array of sustainable personal care products including solid air fresheners and deodorizers. The company plans to expand its global market reach focusing on international hotel chains, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies and retail outlets.

Application of The New Soluble Solid

– Eco-Friendly Hospitality : ‘All That Solid’ Premium Hotel Amenities —

Our revolutionary hotel amenities merge luxury with uncompromising sustainability. Our single-use products achieve zero waste without sacrificing quality, surpassing traditional solid options with guest satisfaction.

– OEM/ODM : Meeting brand-specific requirements —

We offer custom manufacturing and scalable production for various market needs, enabling beauty brands to deliver unique, high-quality solid products that stand out in the competitive personal care industry.

– Client Ingredients —

We specialize in the integration of client-provided ingredients into solid formulations, leveraging our expertise in maintaining the efficacy and stability of custom ingredients while optimizing formulations for unique brand offerings.

– Co-Creation —

We engage in collaborative research and development for innovative solutions to co-create sustainable and effective next-generation products, ensuring our partnerships yield cutting-edge, eco-conscious solid personal care items that meet future market demands.

“The key feature of MASSCON’s technology is allowing for highly effective liquid raw materials to be incorporated into solid products without modification. Our technology is effective even when used in smaller amounts than our current solid products, and this is the world’s first solid technology with economic feasibility,” said Dr Yongeui Lee, founder and CEO of MASSCON.

“MASSCON’s innovative technology should contribute to sustainability in the cosmetics industry while meeting the needs of consumers who value environmental protection. MASSCON’s technology has completed initial verification in the luxury hotel industry, which is limited in providing amenities using plastic containers, and is awaiting mass production.”

“As the sustainable personal care market continues to grow, with global regulations and legislation, we expect other markets to follow in efforts to improve sustainability with MASSCON technology. We hope these changes will ultimately lead to a significant contribution in global environmental protection and resource conservation,” says Lee.

About MASSCON

MASSCON is a leading greentech company which designs and manufactures sustainable personal care products in tablet forms providing zero-waste, enhanced hygiene and faster solubility over conventional shampoo bars. MASSCON’s industry-leading soluble solid technology is based on 20 years of R&D in hybrid nanotechnology and biochemistry and over 25 key patents and intellectual properties worldwide. MASSCON serves sustainable personal care markets including hospitality, government and FMCG. The company also offers ‘On Your Life’, a domestic BtoC brand in Korea, and launched the ‘All That Solid'(R) brand in the global market. For more information, please visit www.allthatsolid.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Yongeui Lee

Founder & CEO, MASSCON

T: +82 31 360 8441

E: allthatsolid@masscon.co.kr

