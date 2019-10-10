Think Inner Introduces AI-Powered Social Media Management

Revolutionizing Brand Engagement with AI-Driven Video Content

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2024) – Think Inner, a distinguished marketing company renowned for its AI and video-first approach, is excited to announce the launch of its new AI-powered social media management service.

This innovative offering is designed to elevate brand engagement and streamline content creation for clients.

Leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Think Inner now provides comprehensive social media management that includes the creation of video content featuring AI avatars as company influencers. These AI avatars are meticulously designed to represent the brand’s voice and personality, ensuring a consistent and engaging presence across all social media platforms.

The AI avatars are capable of delivering dynamic and personalized video messages, making them an invaluable asset for brands looking to connect with their audience in a more authentic and impactful way. By utilizing advanced AI technology, Think Inner ensures that each video is tailored to resonate with the target audience, driving higher engagement and fostering stronger brand loyalty.

In addition to creating AI-driven video content, Think Inner employs sophisticated AI tools to edit and enhance these videos, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and professionalism. This seamless integration of AI in both content creation and editing processes allows for a more efficient and effective social media strategy, enabling brands to stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape.

“Our new AI-powered social media management service is a game-changer for brands looking to enhance their online presence. By combining the power of AI with our expertise in video content creation, we are able to deliver unparalleled results for our clients,” said David Cueva, CEO of Think Inner.

Think Inner’s commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in this latest offering, which promises to transform the way brands interact with their audience. By harnessing the power of AI, Think Inner is setting a new standard in social media management, providing clients with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.

For more information about Think Inner’s AI-powered social media management service, visit https://www.thinkinner.com.

About Think Inner

Think Inner is a marketing company uses AI and video first approach to build client’s brands and generate leads

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219052