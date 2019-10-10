Verizon Small Business Days returns August 5-11, featuring unique offers and free in-store tech consultations

What you need to know:

In-store tech consultations or “tech checks” give SMBs a chance to understand what they need to thrive in the second half of 2024 and beyond

Verizon Business spotlights two SMBs: Lush Life Brands and Moore 4 You Community Development Center

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business announced the return of Small Business Days from August 5-11, supporting business customers across the nation by providing technology tips, tools, and offers for their mobile communications, connectivity, and security needs. From August 5 through 11, Verizon Business will offer special deals in stores on the latest technology solutions to help small and midsize businesses thrive. Small Business Days promotions will feature:

Special Savings: Free 5G phone for business owners who switch to Verizon with a new line and select data plan (no trade in required) and deals on devices and business internet, including $30/month off a select 5G Business Internet plan.

Free 5G phone for business owners who switch to Verizon with a new line and select data plan (no trade in required) and deals on devices and business internet, including $30/month off a select 5G Business Internet plan. Personalized Consultations: One-on-one sessions with Verizon Business specialists for a complimentary tech check that looks at critical areas of business and provides business owners with advice on tailored solutions for specific business needs.

One-on-one sessions with Verizon Business specialists for a complimentary tech check that looks at critical areas of business and provides business owners with advice on tailored solutions for specific business needs. Cybersecurity Bonus: Business owners who switch to a select LTE Business Internet plan can get Verizon Business Internet Security Plus included for 12 months, which can help protect businesses against ransomware, phishing and more.

A full list of special Small Business Days offers and resources for small business owners can be found here .

This month’s event coincides with August being Black Business Month, highlighting Verizon’s ongoing commitment to support diverse businesses.

“Verizon Small Business Days are an opportunity for any SMB to come in, talk to our teams and gameplan how they can best navigate their growth through technology-driven solutions,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Markets & SaaS at Verizon Business. “Fostering the growth of diverse business owners is incredibly important, and with this SMB Days taking place during National Black Business Month, I want this to be another moment where we remind the broader business community that we must always strive to support small business owners of all backgrounds.”

A Spotlight on National Black Business Month

Taking place annually in August, National Black Business Month provides an opportunity for consumers to not only support Black-owned businesses but provide them a platform to grow and build wealth within their local communities.

Verizon recently received the 2024 Corporate Partner of the Year award from the U.S. Black Chambers (USBC) during its Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. in July. As part of its commitment to supporting one million small businesses by 2030, Verizon partnered with USBC to amplify Verizon Small Business Digital Ready nationwide. Small Business Digital Ready provides free online courses, 1:1 coaching, networking events and incentives, including grants designed to support under-resourced small business owners.

Verizon Business customer Natasha Williams, founder of Lush Life Brands as well as Cincinnati’s first-ever Blk Wine Fest , which showcases Black-owned wine brands and producers, said that access to resources and technology is paramount as a small business owner. “It can be hard to know where to start as a young entrepreneur,” Brown noted, “and the resources that Verizon has been able to provide me are crucial to my success. For example, social media is a non-negotiable at an event like a wine festival. Without the support of my Verizon Business representatives to help me coordinate multiple routers and wifi at the events I host, I wouldn’t be able to create a seamless experience for my guests.”

Verizon provides further support to a diverse range of businesses through Small Business Digital Ready, a platform that is geared to give under-resourced small businesses the free tools needed to help them flourish and succeed in today’s digital economy, and grants throughout the year offered to businesses in an effort to create greater opportunities for said businesses within their communities.

Candist White, CEO and Executive Director of Moore 4 You Community Development Center and also a Verizon Business customer, touched on the importance of supporting fellow African American entrepreneurs during National Black Business Month. “Don’t underestimate the value of asking questions,” said White. “I strongly advise everyone to absorb as much knowledge as possible. We need to continuously learn from each other.”

