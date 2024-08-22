Web3 Leader KaJ Labs Locks 20% of Colle AI (COLLE) Token Supply Across Multiple Networks

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – August 22, 2024) – KaJ Labs, a pioneer in Web3 and decentralized technology, has strategically locked 20% of the total COLLE token supply across multiple blockchain networks. This significant move spans the BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana, reinforcing KaJ Labs’ commitment to ensuring long-term stability, security, and confidence within the Colle AI ecosystem.

The locked tokens amount to 1 billion COLLE tokens, distributed across three major networks: 400 million on BNB Chain, 300 million on Ethereum, and 300 million on Solana. By securing a substantial portion of the token supply, KaJ Labs aims to reduce market volatility, enhance token value, and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth and success of Colle AI.

This strategic token lock aligns with KaJ Labs’ broader mission to support and expand the Colle AI platform, which has rapidly gained traction as a leading AI-driven multichain NFT creation and trading platform. By securing tokens across multiple networks, KaJ Labs ensures that Colle AI remains resilient and adaptable to the ever-evolving landscape of digital art and NFTs.

As Colle AI continues to innovate and form strategic partnerships, this token lock serves as a key measure to maintain the platform’s integrity and bolster user confidence. KaJ Labs’ decision to lock tokens across different networks underscores its dedication to fostering a decentralized and secure environment for the Colle AI community.

Colle AI is a multichain AI-driven NFT platform designed to simplify the creation, minting, and trading of digital art. By leveraging advanced AI technology, Colle AI democratizes access to NFTs, making it easier for users without technical expertise to create and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. Committed to innovation, KaJ Labs develops products that solve global challenges through decentralized solutions, driving the future of technology.

