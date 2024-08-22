Web3 with Tobi & Brent to Host Exclusive Networking Event and AfterParty During Token2049 Singapore

Summary:

Coinciding with F1 week and TOKEN2049 at the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, this edition of the global event series “Web3 with Tobi & Brent” will serve as a hub for the Web3 community, facilitating connections and idea exchanges among industry leaders and developers.

The event will feature a headline set by renowned DJ Dillon Francis, with artists Jade Rasif, Nicole Chen, and CeVie joining the lineup to offer unparalleled entertainment alongside networking opportunities at the iconic MARQUEE Nightclub.

Co-hosted by prominent Web3 entities such as 280 Capital, Biptap, Cytonic, BitcoinOS and TBV, and supported by key partners like Limewire, Altcoin Daily, ZkPass, Ripple, 10X Capital, yourPRstrategist (YPRS), XDC Plug and Play, FOMO Ventures, ShibaDino, KINO, LBank, and Bitrue, the event will attract significant industry figures and offer unique insights into the Web3 ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, Aug 23, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – “Web3 with Tobi & Brent,” a premier event series in the Web3 community, is set to host a renowned networking event and afterparty on September 17, 2024, at MARQUEE, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Coinciding with the TOKEN2049 conference, the event is strategically delivering high-value networking with the signature “Web3 with Tobi & Brent” party experience. Entrepreneurs, investors, developers and industry KOLs are set to come together for a night to be remembered.

The event begins at 9PM with a networking session, followed by an afterparty at the MARQUEE Nightclub from 10:00 PM until late. Following a lineup of incredible artists including CeVie, Jade Rasif and Nicole Chen, guests can look forward to a headlining performance by the internationally acclaimed DJ, Dillon Francis. Known not only for his electrifying beats but also for his comedic humor, Dillon has secured his place as a crowd favorite having performed at some of the world’s biggest music festivals, including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and EDC. The combination of top-tier attendees, entertainment, and service promise an exceptional experience that will make it an unforgettable night.

The event is co-hosted by 280 Capital, a leading Web3 venture arm with $2 billion in assets under management; Biptap, the first decentralized, non-custody multichain crypto debit card and payment offramp solution; Cytonic, the world‘s first Multi-Virtual-Machine Blockchain, combining Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in a single chain; BitcoinOS, the Bitcoin Superchain with interoperable rollups with near trustless rails for BTC & Bitcoin-native assets; and TBV, an early-stage Web3 venture capital fund investing in top-tier projects globally. Supporting partners include ZkPass, LimeWire, 10X Capital, Bitrue, KINO, Ripple,, LBank, ShibaDino, FOMO Ventures, Altcoin Daily, XDC powered by Plug and Play, BoomFi, Hivello, Freename, Aquanow, FunFair Ventures, Petastic, Morningstar Ventures, KXVC and Founders Launchpad.

“Web3 with Tobi & Brent” is also supported by prominent players in Web3 PR and media such as yourPRstrategist (YPRS), Cointelegraph, Cryptopolitan, CoinsCapture, Coinstelegram, Luna PR, MediaX Agency, and European Kid as well as community partners like Association Blockchain Asia, Cryptocurrency PH, Unity Labs, Arts DAO, and Crypto World Community and CryptoMondays Lisbon, which further amplify its reach. With its extensive network and high-profile partnerships, the event stands out as a key highlight of TOKEN2049, attracting industry insiders and enthusiasts alike.

Due to the high demand and limited capacity guests are advised to arrive early, with doors opening at 9:00PM, to ensure entry.

For more information and to register, visit: https://lu.ma/web3tobiandbrenttoken2049SG

For the latest updates, join the Telegram group: https://t.me/+5KzXYg2cridmOGRl

About Web3 with Tobi & Brent

Web3 with Tobi & Brent is a premier event series in the Web3 community, bringing together key industry figures for networking and collaboration. With a focus on fostering connections and sharing insights, these events serve as a hub for innovation and growth in the blockchain space.

Company URL: https://linktr.ee/tobiandbrent

Contact: skye@tbv.xyz

PR Contact: pr@yourPRstrategist.com

