Zhibao Technology Inc. to Deliver a Live Presentation at the Skyline Signature Series(TM) on Thursday, August 15, 2024

-Invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature Series(TM)-

Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2024) – Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) (“Zhibao” or the “Company”), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaged in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of board of directors, Mr. Botao Ma, and Investor Relations Manager, Mr. Daniel Tao, will be presenting at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register.

Event: Skyline Signature Series™ Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fQHBteepTumfFBsVQvHp_w#/registration

ABOUT THE SKYLINE SIGNATURE SERIES™

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live or virtual presentations. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

ABOUT SKYLINE CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, provides strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory services to publicly traded and pre-IPO companies globally. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Its team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. It has experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Zhibao Technology Inc. for providing investor relations services relating to the Company’s securities. For detail information, please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement at www.skylineccg.com/disclosures .

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (“Zhibao” or the “Company”) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities (“Zhibao China Group”) in China. 2B2C (“to-business-to-customer”) digital embedded insurance is the Company’s innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS (“Platform as a Service”).

Zhibao has developed more than 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao China Group acquire and analyze customer data, utilize big data and artificial intelligence technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep the Company abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219250