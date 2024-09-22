Actelis Receives New Significant Order for Major U.S. Department of Aerial Transportation Agency

With this latest order for the company’s Cyber-Hardened Hybrid-Fiber Networking Solution, Actelis continues to demonstrate strong position within the transportation sector with new significant order

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a new significant order for a major aerial transportation agency operating underneath the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Actelis continues to expand its presence in the transportation sector with its cyber-hardened, hybrid-fiber networking technology that is used at traffic intersections, along major highways and railways, and at international airports around the world.

Over the past four months, the company has announced several key intelligent transportation sector wins including a $2.3 Million Order for delivery of a new hybrid-fiber intelligent networking solution for Washington D.C.’s Department of Transportation in May, a $300,000 new order for an Italian national transportation infrastructure project in June, and a $260,000 Order for a major Mid-Atlantic US county traffic system modernization project in July. Actelis’ unique ability to help agencies greatly accelerate project timelines and save tremendous amounts of money on engineering and construction costs has helped secure these notable projects.

“We’re thrilled with the significant progress we’ve made in the intelligent aerial transportation sector,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our customers deliver critical services to their communities, and we’re proud to play a key role by providing the essential connectivity and data transmission solutions they need, all secured by our cyber-hardened platform to protect their networks.”

This new order will enable Actelis to support the agency with a wide range of applications, including connecting remote facilities, backhauling radar networks, and consolidating T1 lines over IP for fiber projects. The flexibility of Actelis’ solutions is crucial in overcoming common project hurdles for its customers.

“Our solution eliminates many obstacles by delivering fiber-grade connectivity instantly, regardless of the existing wiring in the customer’s network,” Barlev continued. “This immediately upgrades their network, enabling the rapid deployment of IoT devices and broadband services without the lengthy delays of installing new cabling.”

