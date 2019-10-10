Animation and Whatnot Launches Global Initiative to Support Underrepresented Brands

Pasadena, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2024) – Animation and Whatnot, a Southern California-based media and marketing service by Joshua Autrey Serrano, today announced the launch of a new global initiative aimed at supporting underrepresented businesses, nonprofits, freelancers, and artists through innovative media and marketing strategies.

A Show Pilot by Animation & Whatnot

The initiative, set to commence next month, will focus on providing tailored marketing services and consulting to help these entities leverage their unique strengths and gain visibility in competitive markets. Joshua’s approach combines traditional marketing techniques with digital strategies typically only available to larger brands.

“The goal is to create opportunities for growth and recognition for those who have been overlooked in the mainstream market,” said Animation and Whatnot founder Joshua Autrey Serrano. “By applying high-level marketing strategies to these underrepresented brands, we aim to foster a more inclusive and diverse business landscape.”

The program will include:

Customized marketing and media plans for each participant Strategic consulting to optimize brand positioning Networking events to connect participants with potential partners and clients

The brand’s initiative is expected to span multiple countries, with the aim of creating a global network of supported businesses and artists. The project will document its progress and share success stories through various media channels.

For more information about the initiative and how to participate, interested parties can visit animationandwhatnot.com.

About Animation and Whatnot

Animation and Whatnot is a line of creative media and marketing services specializing in crafting high-quality animated videos and strategies that captivate and engage audiences.

