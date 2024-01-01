Annual fashion spotlight CENTRESTAGE draws more than 8,500 buyers

– This year’s event attracted renowned international brands, with a stunning opening fashion show by acclaimed designer Robert Wun at the Hong Kong Palace Museum

– Opening hours were extended, with buyers encouraged to engage in business discussions through the Exhibition+ platform to mitigate the impact of the typhoon. The event drew more than 8,500 buyers from 82 countries and regions

– A survey indicated that 34.8% of respondents expect sales to increase in the next six to 12 months, while 56.3% anticipate that sales will remain unchanged

– 36% of respondents believe that rising demand in emerging markets is the biggest opportunity this year

– 39% and 29% of respondents respectively believe that fashion accessories and urban clothing hold the greatest growth potential for the industry

HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), CENTRESTAGE, the region’s annual fashion showcase, drew to a successful close today. Due to the impact of the typhoon, the exhibition was temporarily suspended. The HKTDC extended the opening hours of the fair for three days and proactively encouraged buyers to use the Exhibition+ platform, making the most of both online and offline interactions to seize business opportunities.

This year’s CENTRESTAGE showcased more than 250 brands from 18 countries and regions, setting a record for brand participation at the event. The four-day physical fair attracted more than 8,500 buyers from 82 countries and regions, with a significant increase in buyers from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and other regions.

CENTRESTAGE and Salon de TIME, the HKTDC’s concurrent fashion event, were fully open to the public free of charge for the first time. The public count for the events exceeded 15,000 visits, successfully assisting exhibitors in expanding their customer base as well as promoting the development of the creative sector.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “As a pivotal event in Hong Kong’s fashion calendar, CENTRESTAGE this year brought together numerous esteemed international brands, including renowned labels such as ROBERT WUN and ROKSANDA. The event successfully drew a wide array of local, Mainland China and overseas buyers, with major multi-brand stores like CNTRBND from Canada, VOO Store from Germany, SUGAR s.r.l. from Italy, Carv Store from Japan, 10 CORSO COMO SEOUL from South Korea, and onefifthteen from Taiwan, as well as department stores such as Galeries Lafayette from France and Metro (Private) Limited from Singapore, sending representatives to source and engage in invaluable exchanges with exhibitors at the fair. This solidifies the event’s status as an essential platform for fashion trade and brand promotion in Asia.”

Industry survey: optimistic outlook amid growth in online channels

The HKTDC conducted interviews with around 370 exhibitors and buyers during the event, gaining insights into their perspectives on the future of the fashion industry and their expectations regarding product trends. The survey findings revealed that 34.8% of respondents expect an increase in sales in the next six to 12 months, while 56.3% anticipate that sales will remain unchanged. In addition, half (50.3%) of the respondents expect an increase in the coming 12 to 24 months, while 44.3% anticipate that sales will remain unchanged, reflecting an optimistic stance towards the industry’s sales landscape.

According to the survey, 61% of respondents identified fluctuations in the global economy as the most significant challenge this year, while 29% pointed to fluctuating exchange rates. At the same time, 36% of respondents viewed rising demand from emerging markets as the major opportunity in 2024. As online procurement continues to gain momentum, 52% of respondents said they used both offline and online channels, while 23% indicated sole reliance on online sales and sourcing channels.

Fashion accessories take centre stage as industry sees market potential

Many international brands are incorporating accessories into their clothing, with designs that combine style and comfort becoming a trending feature. Survey insights reflected these trends, with 39% and 29% of respondents respectively seeing fashion accessories and urban clothing as holding the greatest growth potential in their primary sales markets.

Local exhibitor YGM Group showcased its international golf brand ASHWORTH’s athleisure apparel at CENTRESTAGE. The company’s Brand Manager Becky Kam noted that the new zones for athleisure and circular fashion at the fair aligned with important market trends and attracted relevant buyers, helping to generate business opportunities for the company. “About 20 buyers have approached us, exceeding our expectations,” Ms Kam said. “Most buyers are from Singapore and Thailand, with some from the Middle East and Russia. I believe we can reach agreements with eight buyers from Singapore and Thailand, and if we successfully sell the agency licence, it is likely to amount to tens of thousands of US dollars.”

Iris Ramos, founder of Duxton, a Singapore brand exhibiting with the Singapore Fashion Council, was pleased to see numerous buyers and visitors from Australia, Germany and Mainland China visit their booth on the first day of the event. “Many buyers are interested in our brand. Currently, five international stores have confirmed their intention to carry our products. The fair has significantly increased our exposure and helped us gain a better understanding of the market.”

International buyers journeyed to the fair. Japanese buyer Keisuke Fujita, CEO of THE FOUR-EYED Limited, said: “After attending 11 business matching meetings with exhibitors at the fair, we anticipate order amounts to be between US$8,000 and US$16,000. We also greatly appreciate the HKTDC extending the exhibition hours to mitigate the impact of the typhoon, and we are likely to return to the fair next year.” He added that the “Scan2Match” feature of the HKTDC’s Marketplace app, which allows buyers to scan exhibitors’ QR codes, save their favourite exhibitors and browse product information, is a very useful tool for buyers.

Korean buyer Jonghun Park from Samsung C&T Fashion Group sourced contemporary and avant-garde fashion brands at CENTRESTAGE and identified Italian brand LA HAINE INSIDE US (LH). “LH’s designs are very suitable for our discerning clients, and we may place our first order valued at approximately US$15,000. The fair has allowed us to connect with innovative designers from around the world, diversifying our brand portfolio and keeping us at the forefront of fashion trends.”

Local designers dazzle in vibrant fashion showcases

Forty fashion shows and events were held over the four days of the exhibition, with the opening show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, standing out as a highlight. This memorable event took place on 3 September and was the first time for a fashion show to be held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. The event welcomed the participation of Robert Wun, the first Hong Kong designer featured at Paris Haute Couture Week, whose “Home Coming” show marked his much-anticipated return to the city.

The fashion show received widespread praise as it was live-streamed across multiple platforms, with the public still able to revisit the spectacle via the CENTRESTAGE official website and the HKTDC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. In addition, a dedicated exhibition space at CENTRESTAGE showcased Robert Wun’s latest collection. The designer also hosted a masterclass on the second day of the fair, where he elaborated on his fashion design philosophy and personal journey. The session attracted many industry professionals, members of the public and fashion design students, all of whom gained valuable insights from his presentation.

Continuing its practice of cross-disciplinary collaboration, the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show this year featured a cinematic approach, with Weeds on Fire* director Steve Chan presenting the fashion narratives of four brands: ANGUS TSUI, röyksopp gakkai, selfFab., and Z I D I. The show was simultaneously broadcast on the CENTRESTAGE website and various online platforms, including the Fashion Hong Kong website and Instagram page, and the HKTDC’s Facebook and YouTube channels, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the experience and revisit the show online.

The Redress Design Award 2024 Grand Final Fashion Show, dedicated to promoting the development of circular fashion, was also successfully held at CENTRESTAGE. Several awards were presented, including the First Prize, Runner-up Prize, People’s Choice, and the Hong Kong Best Prize.

The Hong Kong fashion platform FASHIONALLY, meanwhile, showcased the latest collections of five local designer brands, including CHARLOTTE NG STUDIO, From Clothing Of, Lapeewee, IP Axis Studio, and WHY. Additionally, three local brands – YAMA GUEST, Murfi Lau and Marcch – received accolades for their latest collections during the three fashion presentations at FASHIONALLY.

Several local fashion brands presented their latest design collections during the fashion shows at CENTRESTAGE. Among them, the local brand DEMO, which participated in CENTRESTAGE ELITES in 2022, showcased garments with a Greek inspiration, while another local brand, HARRISON WONG, also showcased its Spring Summer 2025 collection. Other brands including Natacha Van unveiled their latest designs at CENTRESTAGE’s fashion show.

*Weeds on Fire was the winner of the 1st First Feature Film Initiative organised by the CCIDA, formerly known as Create Hong Kong.

