Avid Artist Interviews Spotlight Emmy® Award-nominated Editors from the Avid User Community

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With final voting underway for the 76th Primetime Emmy® Awards, Avid® has produced Avid Artist Spotlight pages in celebration of award-nominated editors and their artistry as seen and heard on popular shows and series across television and streaming services. This hub reveals why they love the craft of editing. These stories are from talented and passionate creatives who mentor their assistants and inspire up-and-coming editors.

Profile pages for thirty-four Emmy®-nominated editors are now available:

Aika Miyake (Shōgun); Maria Gonzales (Shōgun); Payton Koch (Only Murders in the Building); Shelly Westerman, ACE (Only Murders in the Building); Michael Ruscio, ACE (3 Body Problem); Angel Gamboa Bryant (The Upshaws); Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE (The Voice); Sean Basaman (The Voice); Guy Harding (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die); Peggy Tachdjian, ACE (Only Murders in the Building); Inbal B. Lessner, ACE (Escaping Twin Flames); Martin Biehn (Escaping Twin Flames); Troy Takaki, ACE (Escaping Twin Flames); Noel A. Guerra, ACE (The Voice); Rich Remis (The Voice); Ryan James (The Voice); Liza Cardinale, ACE (What We Do in the Shadows); Brenna Rangott (True Detective: Night Country); Omega Hsu, ACE (The Voice); Kevin Hibbard (Escaping Twin Flames); Michael Brown (Welcome to Wrexham); Michael Oliver (Welcome to Wrexham); Russell Griffin, ACE (How I Met Your Father); Alexander Rubinow, ACE (Deadliest Catch); Matt Wafaie (The Voice); Patrick Tuck (Reservation Dogs); David Rogers (Ripley); Joshua Raymond Lee (Ripley); Mimi Wilcox (Escaping Twin Flames); John Baldino (The Voice); Andrew Ciancia (The Voice); James Munoz (The Voice); Alyssa Lehner (The Voice); and John M. Larson, ACE (The Voice).

In addition to earning recognition for ascending to the top of their craft, the majority of nominees in the Emmy® picture and sound editing awards categories rely on Avid Media Composer® or Avid Pro Tools®, the media & entertainment industry’s requisite video and audio editing tools. Their interviews with Avid reveal the personal joys and welcomed challenges of collaborating on many of today’s most renowned shows:

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, tells Avid what she loves most about being an editor: “Putting it all together to create a cohesive story that’s the main challenge, and I really enjoy the process and the impact these stories can make when we bring them to the screen.”

Angel Gamboa Bryant, nominated for two awards this year, offers vital advice to young people considering an editing career: “You have to start learning how to tell stories; you have to know the best editing software out there so learn Media Composer; and one of the most important things you can do is to get a great mentor.”

Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, shares her Media Composer tool of choice: “My favorite Media Composer tool is and always will be the AniMatte tool. It’s like a comedy editor’s best kept secret. It helps to tighten or loosen the pacing just a little bit depending on how you want a joke to land. You’re not changing performance. You’re just changing timing.”

Robert M. Malachowski Jr., ACE, a multi-Emmy®-nominated editor, describes how Media Composer helps the huge, remote editing team on The Voice: “We’ve had people all over the world working on our show. Being able to have one unified program has absolutely been beneficial. I don’t think there’s any other production that hits the Avid nearly as hard as we do. It gets us what we need and gives us the communication ability across the board.”

Bookmark the Avid Artists Spotlight pages at https://www.avid.com/EMMYS, watch the complete interviews, and return often for exciting additions. Follow Avid everywhere on social media for notifications about new stories as they’re published.

Editors wishing to share their personal perspectives on Avid.com may contact AVID ARTIST RELATIONS.

Matt Feury, Avid Senior Director, Market Solutions: Video & Post, says, “Day-to-day collaboration with our customer base is nothing less than an extraordinary experience for Team Avid. It’s a true pleasure to present this lens onto the hearts and minds of the creative community for the rest of the world to enjoy during the run up to the Emmy® ceremony.”

The Creative Arts Emmy® Awards and Governors Gala takes place on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, 2024. The 76th Emmy® Awards telecast airs on Sunday, September 15, on ABC.

