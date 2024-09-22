BAK Battery Attends 2024 Starting Point Solid-State Battery Forum: Exploring the Future of Solid-State Battery Industry Development

Shenzhen, China–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2024) – On August 30, at the 2024 Starting Point Solid-state Battery Forum, themed “Focus on New Technology and Explore the New Blue Oceans,” Mr. Zhan Xiaoyun, Chief Engineer of Solid-state Battery Department in Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “BAK Battery”) shared the company’s latest research results on semi-solid batteries. He said that “BAK Battery’s semi-solid battery system is built on new solid-state battery technology and can be easily transitioned to quasi-solid and full-solid batteries, empowering the iteration and upgrading of all product categories. It can be used to develop products covering different end market needs.”

Mr. Zhan Xiaoyun shared research results on BAK’s solid-state batteries

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

BAK Battery has adopted optimized lithium ion transport channels and self-developed high-performance electrolytes to accelerate the transmission of lithium ions, ultimately granting the solid-state batteries high safety, high energy density, high power, and great adaptability for high and low temperatures.

BAK Battery’s R&D progress for semi-solid cylindrical batteries is also worth noting. Employing the new solid-state battery solution, BAK Battery is actively promoting the integration of “semi-solid + Na+” technology. Solid-state Na+ batteries have a similar energy density, lower cost, and higher safety than lithium batteries. Thanks to its optimized technology, BAK Battery’s semi-solid Na+ batteries also boast improved interface stability and significantly increased battery cycle performance.

At the end of the event, Mr. Zhan Xiaoyun looked forward to the prospect of solid-state batteries and declared that, by the end of this year, BAK would launch 390Wh/Kg semi-solid products, applied in the eVTOL and automotive electric power fields. BAK Battery intends to achieve an energy density of 450Wh/kg by 2026, and transition to full-solid batteries by 2028. The company is planning to develop new system products, which are expected to be launched in 2030.

