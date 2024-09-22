BioMark Diagnostics Completes Testing of over 5,400 Subjects as Part of a Validation Study for Early Lung Cancer Detection

Largest Clinical Study Validating a Metabolite-based Assay for Lung Cancer Screening

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 10, 2024) – BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce today the successful completion of a significant clinical trial in collaboration with the Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Québec (IUCPQ). Over 5,400 patient samples were analyzed using BioMark’s innovative lung cancer assay, demonstrating the test’s potential to revolutionize early detection and improve patient outcomes.

“This is a pivotal moment for BioMark’s early lung cancer assay,” said Rashid Bux, CEO and President of BioMark. “The trial launched in February 2022 was designed to encompass a diverse patient pool, including prospectively collected archived samples from about 2,500 patients and enrollment of over 2,900 participants classified as at high risk for lung cancer and eligible for screening in an established and well-defined lung cancer screening cohort. The successful testing of samples representative of the real world is a major milestone for BioMark and underscores the immense potential of our liquid biopsy technology to revolutionize early detection and improve patient outcomes in lung cancer.”

BioMark has partnered with a leading data analytics group possessing robust artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to analyze the vast amount of data collected during the trial. The results of the study will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. BioMark is committed to advancing the development of its lung cancer assay and making it available to patients in need as soon as possible. This innovative technology has the potential to significantly improve early detection rates and treatment outcomes for this devastating disease.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company’s proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

