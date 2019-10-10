BPCS Consortium selects Pioneer Consulting to assist development of Bangladesh’s first privately owned submarine telecommunications cable

Connecting to Singapore and beyond, the new cable will greatly expand Bangladesh’s internet capacity and reliability while driving down prices for end users.

HOBOKEN, N.J. and DHAKA, Bangladesh, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pioneer Consulting, the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces Bangladesh’s first privately owned submarine telecommunications cable has entered its construction stage, and is set to vastly expand the nation’s internet access.

Bangladesh currently suffers from inadequate submarine cable connectivity. Only two submarine cables currently connect Bangladesh to wider markets, both of which are managed by state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC. As a result, Bangladeshis experience relatively higher prices for internet access and abrupt outages. Just this April, one of the two cables broke, leading to a significant reduction in capacity and reports of high latency in some areas.

In September 2022, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) awarded submarine cable licenses to Summit Communications Limited, CdNet Communications Limited, and Metacore Subcom Limited. These three companies formed the Bangladesh Private Cable System (BPCS) consortium to install Bangladesh’s first privately owned submarine cable system. Supplying at least 45 Tbit/s of bandwidth, this cable will greatly expand Bangladesh’s internet capacity while contributing much-needed service diversity and redundancy. This endeavor is also expected to drive down service prices for Bangladeshis. The new cable will consist of a 1,300 km branch cable beginning in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, and connecting to the Campana-owned UMO trunk cable, which runs from Myanmar to Singapore. BPCS Consortium will own rights to three of the cable’s fiber pairs, each supplying at least 15 Tbit/s of bandwidth.

Pioneer Consulting has supported the BPCS consortium over the past two years via route assessment, due diligence, commissioning of the UMO cable system, supply contract formation, and purchasers’ representative management for the survey of the branch route. Additionally, BPCS recently contracted Pioneer Consulting for project management, engineering, and quality assurance support of the branch cable for connectivity to Singapore. Pioneer Consulting’s tasks will include audits and factory visits, factory and in-station tests, schedule and budget management, route engineering and system installation, system assembly testing and commissioning management, and general project management and supervision. The cable is expected to go into service in the first quarter of 2026.

“We’re proud to be part of this groundbreaking project, poised to change the connectivity landscape of Bangladesh,” said Dave Marie, Director of Client Solutions at Pioneer Consulting. “We’re off to a strong start, with all contracts in place and the marine survey completed well before the onset of Monsoon season. We’re looking forward to a productive partnership with Summit Communications and the entire consortium.”

“Bangladesh deserves world-class internet capacity and accessibility; we believe this new cable will significantly enhance the country’s ability to meet its internet demand in the coming decade. This new infrastructure will greatly improve internet speed, reliability, and affordability across Bangladesh,” said K.M. Tariquzzaman, CTO of Summit Communications Ltd. and Project Lead for the BPCS consortium. “Pioneer Consulting has been meticulous throughout this project, advising on the geographical, geopolitical, technical, and financial considerations of route selection and assisting in every step of supply procurement and project execution. We’re pleased to have them aboard this historic project.”

This announcement comes amid a big year for Pioneer in APAC. This spring, Pioneer welcomed Nathan Javier as a new Director of Client Solutions based in Manila. Javier will serve as Project Planner and Marine support for the BPCS project.

About Pioneer Consulting

Pioneer Consulting offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunications system industry. The company provides clients with valuable technical and commercial insight into the challenging issues facing this unique industry. Recognizing the diverse nature of the submarine telecommunications marketplace, Pioneer Consulting has built a team of industry-leading experts who are able to work across traditional boundaries and provide businesses with the strategic intelligence and operational skills needed to make long-term business decisions and deliver results.

About CdNet Communications

CdNet is a company licensed under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to build, operate and maintain Submarine Cable Systems and Services. The company is working to establish eastward and westward internet connectivity to support the national demand of 34Tbps by 2026 and subsequently the international demand from OTTs and Hyper users. The company also plans to launch its data center business in Bangladesh, providing state-of-the-art facilities and services for secure and reliable data storage and management.

About Metacore Subcom

Metacore Subcom Limited is a joint venture company formed to establish Submarine Cable System and Services and provide uninterrupted Telecommunication Services and facilitate the growth of the ICT and Telecom sector in Bangladesh. It was awarded with its Subsea cable license on September 15, 2022. Level3 Carrier Limited is the ultimate holding company of Metacore Subcom Limited, partnering with Mohammadia Group and other stakeholders.

About Summit Communications

Summit Communications Group (SComm Group) is a group of companies headquartered in Bangladesh operating and maintaining a 53,000km fiber optic network and 4,500 towers, and serving 35% of Bangladesh’s internet demand while building the country’s first private submarine cable. SComm Group provides telecommunications infrastructure across all 64 districts and 495 upazilas of Bangladesh, maintaining an average uptime of 99.9% with state-of-the-art network topology and design.

