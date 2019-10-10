BrandPilot AI Approved as Service Provider for Publicly Listed Companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2024) – BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (“BrandPilot AI” or the “Company”), a provider of influencer marketing solutions for investor relations (IR), today announced that its services are being made available to publicly listed companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

“We are thrilled to offer our services to publicly listed companies on the CSE,” said John Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot AI. “This offering is a credit to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the best possible influencer marketing solutions in this heavily regulated space.”

BrandPilot AI has a track record helping publicly listed companies reach their target audiences and achieve their IR goals. The Company’s influencer marketing platform enables clients to identify and engage with top-tier influencers who can create and distribute high-quality content that resonates with investors.

“While B2C brands have long recognized the value of influencer marketing, BrandPilot AI is pioneering its application in the IR space,” said John R. Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot AI Inc. “We’ve tailored our service to meet the specific goals and regulatory requirements of IR professionals, ensuring impactful campaigns that resonate with retail investors.”

BrandPilot AI’s platform boasts a curated network of over 300 million social media creators, with a dedicated subset ideally suited for IR campaigns. “We’ve meticulously designed contracts, workflows, and creative strategies that align with the unique needs of the IR industry,” explained Vanessa Garro-Peeters, VP of Customer and Partner Success at BrandPilot AI. “Our creators are well-versed in the necessary regulations, and every campaign includes Errors and Omissions Insurance for added peace of mind.”

“As a publicly traded company ourselves, we understand the IR landscape intimately,” added Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. “This firsthand experience has enabled us to develop a solution that truly empowers IR teams to leverage the vast potential of influencer marketing.”

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a leading provider of AI-powered influencer marketing solutions. The company’s flagship product, Spectrum IQ, is a powerful influencer search and campaign management tool that helps brands find the right influencers for their campaigns and track their results. BrandPilot AI is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

