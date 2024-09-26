Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Selected as an Endpoints 11 Most Promising Biotech Company

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cardurion”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it has been named as one of the Endpoints 11 most promising private biotechnology companies of 2024. Cardurion has been chosen by the Endpoints News editorial team because of the company’s strengths in science, leadership, investors and strategy to develop the next generation of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases.





“On behalf of the entire Cardurion team, we are honored to be recognized as an Endpoints 11 company,” said Peter Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Cardurion. “This award serves as a testament to the quality of work, dedication and focus of our team, and the progress we have made with our two first-in-class clinical programs for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease. We are excited to continue our momentum towards developing medicines to help the millions of people who suffer from or are at risk of cardiovascular diseases, which remain the leading cause of death in the US and globally.”

The 2024 Endpoints 11 winners were announced at an awards gala held in Boston on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Cardurion is developing next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including:

PDE9 inhibitor, CRD‑750 , is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in 640 patients with both types of chronic heart failure, HFrEF and HFpEF.

, is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in 640 patients with both types of chronic heart failure, HFrEF and HFpEF. CaMKII inhibitor, CRD-4730 , is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a rare genetic arrhythmic disease.

, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a rare genetic arrhythmic disease. Cardurion is also planning to grow its pipeline by expanding its CaMKII clinical program to include additional cardiovascular indications and advancing new drug candidates targeting other unmet patient needs in the cardiovascular disease area.

About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Cardurion was founded by physician-scientists with world-class expertise in cardiovascular signaling pathways, and a shared passion to find and develop a pipeline of novel treatment options to improve the lives of patients. Cardurion has two groundbreaking clinical programs in development, a first-in-class phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9) inhibitor for both types of chronic heart failure and the first-ever clinical-stage Calcium/Calmodulin-dependent Protein Kinase II (CaMKII) inhibitor for rare and common cardiovascular diseases.

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with discovery sciences and research facilities in Shonan, Japan. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://cardurion.com.

