Cathedra Bitcoin Announces Business Updates

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2024) – Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTC Pink: CBTTF) ("Cathedra" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of high-density compute infrastructure across North America, is pleased to provide the following updates:

Strategy Update

On September 16, 2024, management published a memo outlining the Company’s treasury strategy and formally adopting bitcoin holdings per share as the key metric which will guide future capital allocation decisions. The full memo can be found on the Cathedra website at: https://cathedra.com/Bitcoin-Strategy.pdf

Operations Update

Washington Operations

In recent weeks, the Company amended the terms for one of its leased bitcoin mining facilities in Washington State. Under the amended terms, effective August 1, 2024, the Company will pay to the facility owner and operator a rate of US$50.00 per megawatt-hour plus a profit share equal to 35% of the gross margin from the Company’s Bitmain S19J Pro machines operating at that site. The contract expiration date has also been revised to February 28, 2025 (the “Expiration Date“), subject to renewal at the Company’s discretion. Beginning in September 2024 and ending on the Expiration Date, the Company will be credited back its initial security deposit incrementally on each month’s bill. These revisions will result in an all-in cash cost of approximately US$28.00 per megawatt-hour (under current market conditions) and an effective break-even hash price of less than US$15.00/PH/s/d at the site under current market conditions.

Tennessee Operations

The Company’s three data centers in Tennessee and Kentucky recently enrolled in a demand response program through the Tennessee Valley Authority. Under this program, the Company will be compensated for curtailing its data center load for up to 1% of the year. The compensation will consist of a fixed credit of approximately US$10 per megawatt-hour for participating in the program plus additional compensation for each curtailment event. In July and August, the Company accrued credits equal to approximately US$300,000.

Repricing of Warrants

The Company also announces that it has closed its proposed warrant repricing, as previously announced on August 19, 2024. An aggregate of 36,819,700 outstanding subordinate voting share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants“) were amended such that (the “Amendments“): (a) the exercise price of the Warrants was reduced to C$0.12, and (b) as required by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“), the Warrants were also amended to include a mandatory acceleration provision which provides that, if for any 10 consecutive trading days (the “Premium Trading Days“) following the effective date of the Amendments, the closing price of the Company’s subordinate voting shares (the “Shares“) on the TSXV exceeds C$0.15, being 25% or more of the amended exercise price of the Warrants, the amended Warrants’ expiry date will be accelerated such that holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise the Warrants (if they have not first expired in the normal course). The Company will announce any acceleration of the expiry date by press release and the 30-day period will commence seven days after the last Premium Trading Day. The terms of the Warrants remain otherwise unchanged.

Certain of the Warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 26, 2021 (the “Bought Deal Warrants“), and in accordance with the terms thereof, the Company received the consent of holders of the Bought Deal Warrants representing at least 66 2/3% of the outstanding Bought Deal Warrants to enter into a supplemental warrant indenture to effect the Amendments with respect to the Bought Deal Warrants. All holders of the Warrants other than the Bought Deal Warrants consented to the Amendments.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure assets across North America with the goal of maximizing its per-share bitcoin holdings. The Company hosts bitcoin mining clients across its portfolio of three data centers (30 megawatts total) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Additionally, Cathedra is a 25% partner in a joint venture that is developing a 60-megawatt data center in North Dakota which will also host bitcoin miners upon its expected completion. Cathedra also operates a fleet of proprietary bitcoin mining machines at its own and third-party data centers, producing approximately 400 PH/s of hash rate. Cathedra is headquartered in Vancouver and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CBIT and in the OTC market under the symbol CBTTF.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

