CentralReach Acquires Behavior Science Technology Inc. the Leading, Research-Backed Treatment Fidelity Platform for Applied Behavior Analysis that Has Demonstrated Ability to Help Increase Behavior Technician Tenure by 500%.

The company reports that demand for autism and IDD care services is projected to grow 10.4% by year end, indicating a significant opportunity for providers to improve their clinical operations to support the increase in demand.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced the acquisition of Behavior Science Technology Inc. (BST), a research-backed treatment fidelity platform designed to collect, measure, and track treatment fidelity for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in a standardized way. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in CentralReach’s mission to provide the most complete AI-powered care management platform that arms each member of the care team with the tools they need to improve treatment fidelity, RBT retention, supervision effectiveness, and caregiver engagement, while enhancing the quality and consistency of care provided to individuals with autism. Once integrated, Care360 alongside CentralReach’s EMR will offer ABA providers a path towards measurement-based care that can be brought to payers to support their approach towards care.

Co-founders, Tricia Glick, BCBA and Troy Glick along with Abigail Blackman, PhD, BCBA-D will be joining CentralReach to continue to lead the evolution of BSTperform and its integration into the Care360 platform.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Tricia, Troy, and Abby to the CentralReach team,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “Recognizing the importance and potential of a treatment fidelity tool like BST’s, CentralReach made a significant early investment in BST in 2022 to support its growth. Since then, we’ve followed their journey closely while they proved product market fit and validated the material impact treatment fidelity has on clinical quality, outcomes, and retention in the ABA industry. We are excited to bring BST’s innovative approach to an even broader audience. With BST’s established success in developing a research-backed platform for treatment fidelity, we believe that joining forces with CentralReach and tightly integrating their IP into our Care360 platform will allow us to leverage AI across our four billion+ clinical data points. This collaboration will enable us to scale these innovations to even more providers, enhancing care and outcomes on a much larger scale.”

Addressing a Critical Need in Applied Behavior Analysis Care Delivery

The current clinical process for ABA care involves a complex cycle of skill gap assessment, individualized care plan creation, care delivery, data collection and analytics, and plan adjustments, all aimed at improving client outcomes. However, during the care delivery phase, a crucial component—supervision—has traditionally lacked a standardized method for measurement and tracking to ensure that Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) consistently adhere to prescribed care plans, ultimately impacting the effectiveness of treatment or treatment fidelity.

BST has developed the industry’s first tech-enabled, research-based platform to address this issue. By providing a standardized approach to collect, measure, and track treatment fidelity, BST offers unprecedented transparency into the care delivery process, empowering clinicians to continuously improve the quality of care.

The Acquistion Provides a Path Towards Stronger RBT Retention and Measurement-Based Care

The integration of BST’s platform into Care360 brings several key advantages:

Standardization of Care : The combination of BST’s innovative platform with CentralReach’s existing CR Care360 platform will standardize how care is delivered, providing a clear framework for evaluating and improving care delivery across the board. This will lead to more consistent and effective outcomes for individuals receiving applied behavior analysis care.

: The combination of BST’s innovative platform with CentralReach’s existing CR Care360 platform will standardize how care is delivered, providing a clear framework for evaluating and improving care delivery across the board. This will lead to more consistent and effective outcomes for individuals receiving applied behavior analysis care. Enhanced RBT Retention : By offering a standardized approach to measuring treatment fidelity, BST’s platform supports RBTs in delivering high-quality care, which research showed led to increased job satisfaction and clinical competency, resulting in a 500% increase in RBT retention. This aligns with CentralReach’s Care360 platform’s focus on supporting the professional development and retention of RBTs, a critical factor in the overall success of care delivery.

: By offering a standardized approach to measuring treatment fidelity, BST’s platform supports RBTs in delivering high-quality care, which research showed led to increased job satisfaction and clinical competency, resulting in a 500% increase in RBT retention. This aligns with CentralReach’s Care360 platform’s focus on supporting the professional development and retention of RBTs, a critical factor in the overall success of care delivery. Pioneering Measurement-Based Care: The acquisition paves the way for the adoption of measurement-based, or value-based, care within the autism and IDD care industry. The aggregation between BSTperform and CentralReach’s clinical solutions offer providers both a standardized approach and a way to aggregate all critical data providing them with the quantitative evidence needed to demonstrate improved outcomes—a vital component of value-based care models.

“Partnering with CentralReach, the undisputed leader in Autism and IDD care software, was a natural choice for us at BST,” shared Tricia Glick. “CentralReach recognized the potential of our vision and supported us through their investment. We’ve been committed to advancing the field of ABA through our innovative, research-based solutions, and we believe that integrating BSTperform into CentralReach’s comprehensive platform will help further expand our impact. Together, we can accelerate the adoption of standardized treatment fidelity measures and drive meaningful improvements in care delivery and outcomes across the industry.”

This latest acquisition is the second that CentralReach made in 2024 and 14th overall as the company continues to expand its offerings to support the future of Autism and IDD care.

