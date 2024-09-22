Check Point Software Unveils New MSSP Portal for Partners: Vastly Simplifying Service Delivery and Ease of Doing Business

The New Portal streamlines management, offering scalable security services at the click of a button

BANGKOK, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading cyber security platform provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions, today unveiled its innovative Portal designed for both managed security service providers (MSSPs) and distributors. This platform significantly simplifies service delivery and enhances the ease of doing business with Check Point.

According to Canalys, the global MSSP market is projected to grow by 14.2% annually, driven by increasing cyber threats and the need for specialized security services. However, MSSPs and channel partners today face a range of challenges—from efficiently scaling their services, managing multiple customers across disparate security solutions, ensuring compliance with evolving industry regulations, to balancing operational costs with profitability. The Check Point MSSP Portal offers a powerful solution to overcome these hurdles, enhancing security and streamlining operations.

Matt Payze, CEO, Southern Cyber in Australia said: “The new MSSP portal is a game-changer in optimizing our service delivery. What used to take weeks can now be accomplished in minutes, from customer onboarding to tenant creation, all within a single management pane with a full view of services, status contract and converting POCs to trial. This efficiency lowers our delivery costs and simplifies our operations, streamlines our financial planning, and making our services more profitable while boosting customer satisfaction. The portal’s ability to streamline processes allows us to focus on providing top-tier security solutions with greater speed, agility and precision, consistently exceeding client expectations.”

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s VP of Global Partner Ecosystem Organization, added: “Our new Portal is here to make life easier for our valued partners, enhancing efficiency and driving business growth. We are deeply committed to our partner ecosystem, and this Portal stands as a testament to our dedication, serving as a powerful ally in the fight against cybersecurity threats.”

At the core of these advancements is a meticulously designed, user-centric Portal that enables effortless onboarding of partners—a process that previously took as long as a week and now takes only two minutes. This efficiency not only saves time but also reduces operational costs for MSSPs. The Portal seamlessly integrates MSSPs into the Check Point Infinity Platform, marking a significant achievement in Check Point’s MSSP program and transforming business operations.

The Check Point MSSP Portal is not just about enhancing operational efficiency; it’s about transforming the way MSSPs engage with technology, manage services, and ultimately, how they meet the evolving security needs of their clients. It features a range of enhancements including:

Effortless Onboarding: New capabilities empower distributors to onboard MSSPs with the click of a button

Diverse Security Portfolio: Effortlessly deploy an array of services in minutes, such as endpoint, email, mobile, SASE, and cloud

Profitability with Minimal Risk: Flexible billing, predictable revenue, no long-term commitments, or upfront investment

Explore the MSSP program in detail by visiting us online: https://www.checkpoint.com/partners/mssp-program/

