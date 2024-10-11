Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Exhibition and Summit to Align with Malaysia’s NETR Roadmap in Regional Push for Sustainability

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Exhibition and Summit is set to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 9-11 October, 2024, uniting leaders from the clean energy sectors to accelerate Asia’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

Co-located with the distinguished International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 and the MobilityX Asia, CETA will provide an integrated platform for both public and private stakeholders to collaborate on innovative solutions, driving sustainability and energy security across the region.

This year’s event will closely align with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), positioning CETA as a key driver in the nation’s vision for energy transition. Launched last year by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the NETR outlines a comprehensive strategy for achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and emphasises the importance of balancing economic growth with sustainability and energy security. The Summit will serve as a platform to advance the country’s ambitious green energy agenda while setting a model for the region.

McKinsey & Company and Rystad Energy join CETA as Knowledge Partner and Strategic Partner respectively, lending strength to the Summit with their key research and insights.

Vishal Agarwal, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, stated, “Our assessment shows that in Asia alone, there is a potential for new value pools in green businesses worth $3 to $5 trillion in the next decade. This includes areas such as renewables, green data centres, electrification and transportation, and green materials.”

Mel Lanvers-Shah, CEO of The Co_Lab Pte Ltd, the event’s owner and organizer, emphasised, “CETA’s alignment with Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap demonstrates the crucial role that industry collaboration plays in achieving our collective sustainability goals. Together, we can build on the NETR’s vision and extend its impact across Asia through the CETA platform.”

Key themes addressed at the Summit include Policy & Energy Leadership, RE Ramp Up, The Hydrogen Economy, Financing Zero, Carbon, Transition Bridge and CASE Mobility Futures (a Connected Autonomous Shared Electric Mobility future for ASEAN).

The Summit sessions will include top-level Ministerial Keynotes, Global Leadership Keynote Addresses, Global Leadership Panels and invitational Minister CEO Leadership Roundtables.

Vijay Krishnan, Partner and Head of Asia Pacific at Rystad Energy, who is also speaking at the CETA Summit, noted,“Rystad Energy anticipates a continued rise in emissions, but expect them to decline afterward. Unfortunately, some key developed nations have shifted focus away from decarbonisation, emissions management and ESG principles. This shift in rhetoric is beginning to impact ASEAN, which is a significant concern we are committed to addressing at CETA.”

“CETA’s emphasis on adopting a whole-of-energy approach mirrors Malaysia’s NETR goals, particularly in its focus on balancing the development of clean energy technologies with the responsible use of hydrocarbons,” added Mel Lanvers-Shah.

“Through innovative discussions and partnerships, the summit aims to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind, while fostering technologies like carbon capture and storage (CCS) to ensure a smooth transition in line with Malaysia’s 2050 net-zero ambitions.”

The IGEM, CETA and MobilityX Exhibition will feature over 500 exhibitors and sponsors, and is expecting an audience size of nearly 50,000 attendees, including energy professionals from across the region, with a view to exploring and procuring critical solutions that will help them grow their businesses.

Organised by The Co_Lab Pte Ltd, CETA is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as its strategic partner and PETRONAS as its Industry Patron.

About CETA

The Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Exhibition and Summit is the premier event in Asia focused on driving the region’s energy transition by uniting the clean energy and hydrocarbon sectors. CETA aims to accelerate sustainability efforts across the region by aligning with national strategies, such as Malaysia’s NETR, to ensure a just, secure, and affordable future for all.

Co-located with the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024 and MobilityX, CETA is under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Malaysia.

Adopting an integrated, whole-of-energy approach, CETA will bring together the clean energy and hydrocarbons sectors through an exhibition and summit focused on four key pillars critical to the region’s energy transition: Renewable Energy Ramp-Up, Hydrogen, Carbon, and Transition Fuels.

About IGEM

IGEM has established itself as Southeast Asia’s largest trade event for green technologies and eco solutions. Over the years, IGEM has successfully generated close to RM41 billion in business leads since its inception in 2010. To date, IGEM has attracted over 530,000 visitors, including delegates, dignitaries, and companies from more than 112 countries.

