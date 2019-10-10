Cocoon Expands Luxury Portfolio with Addition of Bella Nova in Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2024) – Cocoon, a boutique vacation rental management company, announced the addition of Bella Nova to its curated collection of properties in the Joshua Tree area. This new luxury home blends modern design with the natural beauty of Joshua Tree, offering amenities such as an in-ground pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor living spaces.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/224812_2eaa175644dd8845_001.jpg

Bella Nova

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/224812_2eaa175644dd8845_001full.jpg

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

“Bella Nova was thoughtfully designed for guests to enjoy the desert lifestyle,” said Jenn Gladysz, CEO of Cocoon. “It’s a modern approach that offers a transformative travel experience.”

Located centrally, Bella Nova offers easy access to Joshua Tree National Park while maintaining a sense of seclusion. Cocoon’s hands-on management and personalized services ensure a seamless stay for guests. Unlike other companies, Cocoon prioritizes human interaction over AI and virtual assistants. The company offers unique desert activities like sound baths, stargazing tours, and private guided hikes.

Since its founding, Cocoon has adapted to changing market demands by focusing on high-end properties. Bella Nova’s four-bedroom layout and luxury amenities cater to group travelers seeking comfort and space.

Cocoon curates its properties with a focus on maintaining individual character and high standards of service, providing guests with exceptional accommodations and personalized experiences.

Read moreAmerican IRA Explains How to Get Started with Real Estate Investing Through a Self-Directed IRA

About Cocoon
Cocoon is a boutique vacation rental management company offering high-end, personalized services in the Joshua Tree area. Cocoon specializes in unique, luxury properties, ensuring guests experience the essence of desert living through curated homes and local connections. The company is committed to supporting the local community and providing transformative travel experiences.

For more information, please contact:
760 418 0225

Jenn Gladysz
hi@staycocoon.com
www.staycocoon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224812

Related Stories

Fonar Announces Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Sequans Communications Announces Change in Ratio of American Depositary Shares to Ordinary Shares

North Dakota Public Service Commission Approves a Certificate of Site Compatibility for Cerilon GTL North Dakota

Fineqia Achieves First Full Quarter of Revenue from Consulting Services

KWESST Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Roberto Bellini Receives the 2024 Bloom Burton Award

You may have missed

Fonar Announces Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Sequans Communications Announces Change in Ratio of American Depositary Shares to Ordinary Shares

North Dakota Public Service Commission Approves a Certificate of Site Compatibility for Cerilon GTL North Dakota

Fineqia Achieves First Full Quarter of Revenue from Consulting Services

KWESST Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Shareholders

error: Content is protected !!