Criminal IP Teams Up with IPLocation.io to Deliver Unmatched IP Solutions to Global Audiences

TORRANCE, Calif, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Criminal IP , a distinguished leader in Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) search engine developed by AI SPERA, announced that it has successfully integrated its IP address-related risk detection data with IPLocation.io, one of the most visited IP analysis and lookup tools on the internet.

Through the integration, IPLocation.io , a prominent IP address geolocation tracker platform with a substantial user base, now offers more detailed insights on IP addresses from Criminal IP’s accurate and up-to-date threat intelligence database.

Innovative Data Ecosystem Driven by Search Engine and AI Expertise

This is a groundbreaking advancement because Criminal IP’s database, built on a search engine framework, is more than a collection of information; it’s a refined machine learning ecosystem honed through extensive scanning and detection of malicious IP addresses. The system continuously enhances its accuracy by transforming self-collected threat data, particularly behavioral patterns for IP address evasion, into actionable intelligence using AI and machine learning techniques.

Tracking Down Threat History with Snort and Scanner Information

Unlike traditional IP tracking methods, which only provide the geographic location of IP addresses, Criminal IP data in IPLocation.io now delivers information from ‘Snort’, a network intrusion detection system, and vulnerability scanners on open ports. This, along with newly provided inbound and outbound scores of IP addresses, enables the comprehensive identification of threat information related to IP addresses. Users can now compile the information themselves to assess the risk of an IP address, supported by a variety of fact-based evidence.

Among IP Location Lookup data sources, Criminal IP provides the most comprehensive data, offering 25 distinct data points for a single IP address.

Evasion-Focused Dynamic Pattern Analysis Unveils Potential Attack Scenarios

Users can also detect IP address obfuscation and protect their assets with new VPN, Proxy, and Tor data in IP Location. The aforementioned data helps identify discrepancies between actual and reported locations of an IP address, as well as traffic routed through multiple servers, thus revealing potential threats. The system goes beyond a mere review of past records; it offers predictive insights into future risks by analyzing behavioral patterns and potential attack scenarios. This underscores the CTI database’s distinctive capability to continuously learn and analyze attack patterns executed online.

About AI SPERA

AI SPERA equips cybersecurity professionals with advanced tools and insights to protect digital assets. Its flagship products include Criminal IP, renowned for its AI-based search engine, as well as attack surface management and fraud detection for enterprise solutions. The firm’s established presence in major marketplaces like AWS and Snowflake further underscores its credibility and the trust placed in its services by leading industry players. Recently, AI SPERA achieved Level 1 certification under PCI DSS v4.0, overseen by the six leading global card issuers, showcasing its commitment to top-tier data security.

Contact

Michael Sena

AI SPERA

support@aispera.com