CX Asia Week 2024 Promises an Experience Revolution with Fresh Insights and Innovative Focus

SINGAPORE, Sept 3, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – CX Asia Week 2024, returning for its 12th edition, is set to redefine the customer experience landscape.

Jamie Tan, General Manager of IQPC Asia, aptly puts it, the event has solidified its position as the “must-attend” gathering for CX professionals. This year’s edition promises to be even more impactful, with a focus on personalisation and the transformative power of AI.

Qinthara Fasya, Conference Producer, envisions a future where customer journeys are as intimate as conversations with close friends. The event will delve deep into strategies to achieve this level of personalisation through micro-segmentation and the harnessing of generative AI.

Under the expert guidance of Chairperson Katja Forbes, the event is poised to deliver unparalleled value. Forbes emphasises the importance of this year’s theme, “Experience Revolution: Design the Journeys Customers Crave,” in addressing the evolving CX landscape. With a rich program featuring industry leaders, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, CX Asia Week 2024 is set to be a catalyst for innovation and growth in the region.

New CX Experts Take the StageFor the first time, over 60% of the presenting CX experts will be new faces, bringing fresh perspectives from:

LinkedIn Top Voice for AI: Dominique Rose Van-Winther, Chief AI Evangelist, Chief Executive Officer, Final Upgrade AIMay Chin, Head of Product Growth & Analytics, ZALORATeeraphol Ambhai, Head of Search Experience – Martech, Bumrungrad International HospitalKirk Chua, Customer Service Lead, Associate General Manager, Airport Operations Services, Changi Airport GroupGina Lim, Head of Customer Experience, AIG Asia Pacific Insurance

Unveiling New and Exciting FeaturesNew this year is the Knowledge Immersion Visit to Changi Experience Studio and NCS Office. Attendees can also delve into a Focus Day on Gen AI and Human Touch, optimising customer touchpoints, and exploring the link between employee and customer satisfaction.

Join us to network, learn, and shape the future of CX. Visit www.cxasiaweek.com to learn more about the event!

About IQPC & CX Asia

IQPC is a global leader in business-to-business events, offering a dynamic mix of online and offline platforms for executives across industries. CX Asia Week, an IQPC event, has established itself as the premier gathering for Asia’s customer experience leaders. For twelve years, it has brought together industry experts to share insights, foster connections, and drive innovation in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Media Contact: 
Suhailah Ishak 
Marketing Manager – CX Asia  
Email: suhailah.ishak@iqpc.com.sg

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

