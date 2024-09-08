Cybeats Launches ‘SBOM Consumer’: A New Product for Organizations of All Sizes, Broadening Market Reach and Revenue Opportunities

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2024) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”), a global leader in software supply chain security, is pleased to announce a new product offering, SBOM Consumer, for security professionals to collect and analyze Software Bill of Materials (“SBOM”)[1] across organizations of all sizes. The new product serves the increasing market demand for solutions that leverage SBOMs to manage third-party software risk and to more quickly respond to increasingly frequent software supply chain attacks.

In contrast with SBOM Studio – which has achieved significant validation across industries that produce software, SBOM Consumer will instead service organizations with a solution that addresses the needs of organizations requiring transparency into the software they are buying and using. Cybeats’ new product offers seamless SBOM validation, quality assessment, and analysis, as well as continuous vulnerability monitoring, contextualized threat intelligence, and real-time alerting capabilities. SBOM Consumer simplifies the collection and use of SBOMs multiple vendors, and is built to integrate with asset management and risk solutions. The market for software supply chain solutions was valued at over $9 billion in 2023, with growth being driven by a significant increase in consumer demand.[2]

“SBOM Consumer is the culmination of years of experience and a robust product strategy, designed to help organizations turn SBOMs into the foundation of their product security practice. This solution expands Cybeats’ value to clients such as healthcare organizations and utility providers, where there is a heavy reliance on software and need to receive SBOMs from vendors. With SBOM Consumer, Cybeats continues to lead as a top innovator in the market, further strengthening our position as a trusted partner in security,” said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats.

U.S. Army Announces New SBOM Requirements

Cybeats acknowledges the U.S. Army’s recent directive, which mandates that by February 2025[3], all software vendors must provide SBOMs as part of new software acquisitions. This policy highlights the Army’s need for transparency in the software supply chain and efforts to mitigate cybersecurity risks. SBOMs will soon be a requirement for most software providers to the Army, marking a significant milestone for both Cybeats and U.S. policymakers in strengthening national security against emerging cyber threats.[4]

As the U.S. Army prepares to collect SBOMs at scale, Cybeats is well-positioned to support this effort, ensuring that SBOMs are effectively managed, analyzed, and operationalized to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity posture. With SBOM Consumer, Cybeats offers a scalable solution to meet the Army’s future need for efficient SBOM storage and analysis, ensuring that software supply chain risks are mitigated and security standards are met.

About SBOM Studio

As the industry’s first and leading SBOM manager, SBOM Studio identifies software supply chain risks in real time, tracks and manages software vulnerabilities, and helps ensure compliance with Executive Order 14028. In the past year alone, more than 75% of software supply chains were exposed to cyberattacks- and 40% of organizations took a month or longer to recover.[5] With the key benefits of vulnerability monitoring, automated risk analysis, and regulatory compliance, SBOM Studio helps its clients achieve improved cybersecurity outcomes, and serves a broad range of users in the software supply chain.[6] Learn more here about how Cybeats can help you to manage risk and meet evolving cyber regulatory requirements.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

