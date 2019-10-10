DevvStream Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Court Approval for the De-SPAC Transaction and Provides Transaction Updates

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2024) – DevvStream Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) (“DevvStream” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has received the final order from the British Columbia Supreme Court (the “Final Order“) to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) with Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (“FIAC“). Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Company is expected to amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of FIAC, following FIAC redomiciling as an Alberta Company, with the new combined company to be renamed DevvStream Corp. (the “De-SPAC Transaction“). Further information on the De-SPAC Transaction is disclosed in the Company’s prior public disclosure, including the management information circular of the Company dated July 29, 2024.

FIAC received approval from its shareholders for the De-SPAC Transaction at a special meeting of FIAC shareholders held on September 13, 2024.

The Company and FIAC continue to work together to advance the closing of the De-SPAC Transaction, including obtaining receipt of all regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions to the Arrangement. Closing of the De-SPAC Transaction is expected to be delayed beyond the previously disclosed closing date of September 16, 2024. The Company will provide additional material updates on the De-SPAC Transaction in due course, including a new closing date when it can be determined.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company’s mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. DevvStream takes a programmatic approach to evaluating project opportunities, and co-develops projects spanning energy-efficient buildings, facilities and homes, industrial facilities, LED systems, EV charging stations, and technologies to seal oil wells. The Company’s end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

